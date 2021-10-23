COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Dordt men's cross country runs perfect meet at Mount Marty

YANKTON, S.D. — The Dordt University men’s cross country team put together a perfect meet on Saturday.

In fact, the Defenders did a little better than that.

All seven of the Defenders runners placed in the Top 7, recorded 15 points and won the Mount Marty Invite on Saturday.

Eric Steiger led the pack with an 8,000-meter time of 25 minutes, 10 seconds to claim the win.

Classmate Davis Tebben was 5 seconds behind Steiger, placing second in 25:15.08.

The next five Defenders runners were Jacob Vander Plaats (25:23), Joe Anderson (25:37), Thaniel Schroeder (25:49), Nicolas Veldhorst (25:51) and Trey Engen (25:52).

Northwestern senior Leviticus Cross was 13th in 26:18, and the Morningside men were led by senior Ro Paschal in 26:21.

Briar Cliff’s top men’s runner was Kelvin Maiyo in 28:13.

The Defenders women won the team competition with 33 points, ahead of Concordia’s 76.

While the Dordt ladies didn’t place a perfect meet, it did send four to the Top 10.

Jessica Kampman won the 5,000-meter race in 18:40, and Eden Winslow was fourth in 18:58. The other two Top 10 Defenders were Margaret Myskowski (eighth, 19:11) and Taylor Anema (ninth, 19:13).

Morningside had two runners in the Top 10: Senior Jo McKibben (second, 18:50) and Kristine Honomichl, who placed seventh in 19:11.

Northwestern’s top runner was senior Morgan Marker in third in 18:55.

Volleyball

Briar Cliff 3, Mount Marty 0: The Chargers swept the Lancers (25-15, 25-22, 25-19).

The Charger front countered the Lancer attackers all evening, totaling 22 assisted blocks and three solo blocks.

Chloe Johnson had a game high 12 kills on a .273 hitting percentage. Toria Andre added eight kills while hitting .333. Blue and Abbie Ericson added seven kills apiece.

Wasmund led the Charger block party with seven assisted blocks and one solo block. Blue and Ericson each had five assisted blocks, while Andre had three assisted and one solo.

Tannah Heath tallied a team high 11 digs and Jo Sadler added 10. Abbey Jones chipped in nine digs. Madilyn Wagaman assisted on 16 points and has two aces. Maureen Imrie had 15 assists and one ace.

Women’s soccer

Morningside 6, Mount Marty 0: The Mustangs scored early and often on Saturday, scoring four in the first half.

Jil Hellerforth scored a pair of goals for the Msutangs, one in each half.

Men’s soccer

Morningside 3, Mount Marty 0: The Mustangs scored twice in the second half on Saturday.

Moritz Lusch scored in the 26th minute, while Johannes Lang scored in the 54th minute and Noah Jorritsma in th 67th minute.

Bjarne Huth picked up his ninth win of the season.

Morningside outshot MMU 17-3.

Megan Messersmith and Sedrena Phillips combined for a shutout. Phillips had one save.

Late Friday

Men’s basketball

Briar Cliff 78, Bellevue 58: Kyle Boerhave led all players with 24 points connecting on 9-of-11 field goal attempts.

Jaden Kleinhesselink chipped in 14 points, with 11 coming in the second half, five rebounds and two steals. Quinn Vesey, Conner Groves and Matthew Stilwill added nine points apiece.

Quinten Vasa tallied six points and a team high six rebounds.

BCU connected on 52.8 percent of their field goals, 38.1 percent from beyond the arc and 70.0 percent from the free throw line. Bellevue converted 47.1 percent from the floor, just 28.6 from deep and 60.0 percent from the charity stripe.

Briar Cliff held the advantages in rebounds (29-27), turnovers (7-16), steals (8-4) and assists (10-7).

Volleyball

Mount Marty 3, Morningside 0: Morningside's offense was led by Meredith Hoffman and Sydney Marlow, recording 10 kills each, in 25 and 28 attempts, respectively.

Marlow hit .286 in the match, while Hoffman followed at .240. Sabrina Creason led the team in assists, with 14, while the second half of the setting corps for the match, Bridget Smith, recorded 12.

South Dakota 3, SDSU 1: South Dakota volleyball made it 13-straight wins over South Dakota State with Friday’s 25-14, 14-25, 25-15, 25-22 Summit League win in front of 1,075 fans at Frost Arena.

Elizabeth Juhnke had 19 kills and eight digs while Sami Slaughter added 12 kills and Madison Harms 11 kills while hitting .688.

Madison Jurgens contributed 42 assists and 11 digs to go with two of the team’s nine aces. The senior setter moved over the 1,000 career digs mark, becoming the 18th in program history to reach the mark.

