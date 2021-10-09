COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Dordt men's cross country wins home meet

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Dordt University men’s cross country team won its home meet on Saturday morning, turning in a team score of 18 points.

The Defenders were one spot shy of turning in a perfect score of 15.

Daniel Street won the meet in 24 minutes, 57 seconds on the 8,000-meter course on the Dordt campus, but since he ran unattached, he couldn’t record any team points.

From second through eighth, the Defenders claimed six of those seven spots.

Defenders senior Jacob Vander Plaats led the Defenders with a time of 25:17, and Eric Steiger placed 10 seconds behind Vander Plaats.

Northwestern senior Leviticus Cross broke up Dordt’s attempt at a perfect score, scoring three points, but finishing in fourth, with a time of 25:41.

Nicolas Veldhorst rounded out the Top 5 in 25:47.

Ro Pascal led Morningside, as the Msutangs senior placed 13th with a time of 26:07. Garrett Hanson placed 35th at 27:25. The Mustangs placed sixth with 152 points.

Wayne State and the Red Raiders were third and fourth in the team standings. The Wildcats had 99 points; the Red Raiders 100.

WIll McGonigal led the Wildcats with a 21st-place finish in 26:33.

Briar Cliff was ninth with 256 points. Kelvin Maiyo led BCU with a 51st-place finish in 28:02.

In the women’s race, Dordt placed second (64) to Augustana, which won the meet with 20 points.

Morningside was third (88), WSC fifth (123) and Northwestern was sixth with 142 points.

The Vikings took the Top 2 spots, led by Cami Streff’s 5,000-meter time of 18:28.

Jessica Kampman led the Defenders with a fourth-place finish of 18:50. She was the only Dordt runner to place in the Top 10.

The Mustangs had two runners — Kristine Honomichl and Jo McKibben — in the Top 11.

Honomichl was sixth (18:54) while McKibben was 11th (19:12).

Allie Rosener led WSC with a 13th-place time of 19:15, finishing about 2 seconds ahead of Emalee Fundermann of Morningside.

Northwestern senior Morgan Marker was 18th in 19:33.

Kiana Vereen led BCU, as she was 90th in 23:18.

Volleyball

Doane 3, Morningside 0: The Tigers swept the Mustangs on Saturday by set scores of 25-22, 25-12 and 25-22.

Doane limited Morningside to hitting .138 during the match, including a .109 clip during the first set.

Sydney Marlow led the Mustangs with 11 kills, while Meredith Hoffman had nine.

Sabrina Creason had a team-high 30 assists.

Payton Shoquist led the Mustangs with 19 digs.

South Dakota 3, Western Illinois 0: South Dakota had five players with six or more kills during Saturday's 25-14, 25-20, 25-18 Summit League sweep over Western Illinois inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota had 43 kills in the victory over the Leathernecks.

Elizabeth Juhnke tallied 10 kills and seven digs, reaching double figures in kills for the 15 time in 15 matches this season. Maddie Wiedenfeld had a nine kill, no error contest that produced a .900 hitting percentage.

Sami Slaughter and Madison Harms each had nine kills and Aimee Adams six for a South Dakota team that had a .326 team hitting percentage.

Madison Jurgens contributed 32 assists, three digs and two service aces while defensively Lolo Weideman had 12 digs and three service aces.

Wayne State 3, MSU Moorhead 0: Wayne State College beat MSU Moorhead 25-8, 25-20, 25-12 in NSIC volleyball action Saturday afternoon at Rice Auditorium in Wayne.

The Wildcats were led by Maggie Brahmer with 13 kills and four errors on 22 attacks for a .409 hitting percentage. Kelsie Cada and Taya Beller each added 11 kills during the match.

Men’s soccer

Morningside 4, Dordt 1: Four different Mustangs scored in Saturday’s win. Isaac Gould-Monseque, Noah Jorritsma, Victor Beker and Gero Zarbo scored for Morningside.

Victor Beker had two assists.

Dordt’s goal was an unassisted goal.

The Mustangs outshot the Defenders, 25-12.

Tobias Sadler spent the whole match in net for Morningside, and he had one save.

Women’s soccer

Morningside 1, Dordt 0: Ebba Torgner scored the match’s only goal at the 58:54 mark. It was an unassisted goal.

The Mustangs outshot the Defenders, 17-7.

Sarah Finn had four saves for Morningside; Jenna Wright had seven for the Defenders.

