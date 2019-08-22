SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Freshman Corrina Timmermans had a match-high 16 kills in her first varsity match as she led the Dordt University volleyball team to a 25-22, 22-25, 25-15, 25-19 win over Corban at DeWitt Gymnasium Thursday evening.
Timmermans, who played prep volleyball at nearby Unity Christian, got the winning point on a kill off and assist from classmate Megan Raszler, who had a match-high 25 assists. Emily Fielmeier also had 19 assists for Dordt while Jessi De Jager also had 11 kills.
Corban, a 2018 NAIA National tournament entrant, got a 15 kills from Cassie Cunningham and dropped to 1-1. The teams play again in Orange City a 2:30 p.m. Friday.
MEN'S SOCCER
Dordt 5, Viterbo 0
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Patrick Munsey scored two goals in the win over the V-Hawks on Thursday night.
Munsey's first goal came 2 minutes, 45 seconds into the match, and his second one came at the 48:30 mark.
Gideon DeGraaf assisted on Munsey's first goal, and Mika Davin assisted on his second.
DeGraaf, David Benthem and Jebadiah Merkle also scored goals for the Defenders.
Dordt goalkeeper Seth Lewison had two saves.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Viterbo 3, Dordt 0
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Viterbo's Megan Goodman was responsible for all three V-Hawks goals on Thursday.
Goodman assisted on the first one scored by Sydney King, then Goodman scored the final two goals within 10 minutes of one another.
Dordt goalkeeper Karlee Kuyvenhoven had six saves.