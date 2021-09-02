COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Dordt volleyball sweeps Briar Cliff

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Dordt University women’s volleyball team won its sixth straight match to start the season Wednesday with a 3-0 match win over the Briar Cliff Chargers in Great Plains Athletic Conference action.

The Defenders won by set scores of 25-15, 26-24, 25-19.

The Defenders used a fast start in set No. 1 and took a 4-0 lead. The margin continued to grow and the pushed to 20-9 after a Briar Cliff attack error. The lead was too much for Briar Cliff to overcome and the Defenders finished the set with a 25-15 win on a Jessi Franken kill.

Dordt ran out to a 6-1 lead in set No. 2, but the Chargers grabbed the momentum and tied it at 7-7 and again at 9-9.

Makenna Kooima followed with an ace and Langemeier got Dordt to set point with a kill by Langemeier. Briar Cliff got two points to tie the set but Dordt’s Campbell Marshall and Franken had back to back kills to finish the set 26-24.

Dordt used a five point run midway through set No. 3 to take control of the set for a 17-10 lead and Dordt’s lead was never less than six in taking a 25-19 win.

Dordt hit for a .197 kill efficiency and had an 8-2 service ace advantage and committed just five service errors.