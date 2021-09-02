COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Dordt volleyball sweeps Briar Cliff

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Dordt University women’s volleyball team won its sixth straight match to start the season Wednesday with a 3-0 match win over the Briar Cliff Chargers in Great Plains Athletic Conference action.
The Defenders won by set scores of 25-15, 26-24, 25-19.
The Defenders used a fast start in set No. 1 and took a 4-0 lead. The margin continued to grow and the pushed to 20-9 after a Briar Cliff attack error. The lead was too much for Briar Cliff to overcome and the Defenders finished the set with a 25-15 win on a Jessi Franken kill.
Dordt ran out to a 6-1 lead in set No. 2, but the Chargers grabbed the momentum and tied it at 7-7 and again at 9-9.
Makenna Kooima followed with an ace and Langemeier got Dordt to set point with a kill by Langemeier. Briar Cliff got two points to tie the set but Dordt’s Campbell Marshall and Franken had back to back kills to finish the set 26-24.
Dordt used a five point run midway through set No. 3 to take control of the set for a 17-10 lead and Dordt’s lead was never less than six in taking a 25-19 win.
Dordt hit for a .197 kill efficiency and had an 8-2 service ace advantage and committed just five service errors.
Brenna Krommendyk had 11 kills and no errors in 20 attempts.
Marshall had 17 assists and Raszler had 16.
Erica Bousema had 15 digs and Corrina Timmermans had 10 along with Mia Gamet.
Briar Cliff was topped by Ericson’s eight kills.
BUENA VISTA 3, MARTIN LUTHER 0: The Beavers got a road sweep by scores of 25-23, 26-24, 25-18.
Sophomore Rachel Brockneyled with a career-high 12 kills on just 19 total swings. She was the only player by either team to reach double digits in kills.
Junior Hannah Smith chalked up five of the team's six service aces in the contest and also led the way defensively with 14 digs. Senior Jade Hays was on her heels with 13 digs and also posted the other ace. Junior Taylor Wedemeyer dished out a match-high 31 assists.
MEN'S SOCCER
MOUNT MARTY 2, BUENA VISTA 0: Mount Marty scored a pair of goals just minutes apart late in the second half as the Lancers spoiled the 2021 season opener for the Buena Vista University men's soccer team on Wednesday night with a 2-0 victory inside of J. Leslie Rollins Stadium.
Mount Marty held a 13-1 edge in total shots throughout the first half, but the defensive effort by the Beavers held the Lancers in check.
Beavers goalkeeper Isaiah Thomas was strong all night, guarding the net for all 90 minutes and stopping eight shots on-goal.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
MOUNT MARTY 2, BUENA VISTA 1 (2 OT): BVU's Eliza Evans kicked in a goal from just inside of the box with just 7:30 minutes left to go in the game, but the momentum carried the Beavers into the first overtime tied up at 1-1.
Mount Marty's Becky Willkins put in her only goal of the night from 18 yards out in the 102nd minute, and ended the comeback chance for the Beavers.