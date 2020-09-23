COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Dordt volleyball wins at Dakota Wesleyan

MITCHELL, S.D. — The Dordt University women's volleyball team took a four-set win on the road Wednesday against Dakota Wesleyan.
Dordt won by set scores of 25-13, 22-25, 25-12 and 25-19.
The Defenders had three hitters with double-digit kills. Brenna Krommendyk led the Defenders with 15 kills.
Karsyn Winterfeld had 14 and Jori Bronner collected 11.
Megan Raszler had 33 assists. Hannah Connelly had 33 digs.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
CONCORDIA 1, DORDT 0: In an even first half, Concordia put pressure on the Dordt defense early on, with a series of shots on goal that resulted in three saves for Defender goalkeeper DeLynne Zevenbergen in the first twenty minutes.
With seven minutes to go until halftime, the Defenders nearly took the lead following a shot on goal by Alaina Van Zalen, but Concordia's Lindsey Carley made the save to keep the score tied at 0.
Concordia continued to maintain possession on their side of the field, leading to a goal by Cheyenne Smith off the rebound of Madeline Haugen's shot attempt. Dordt had one missed shot and a blocked shot the following possession, but was unable to put together another scoring opportunity before the final whistle.
Concordia led in shots 21-8.
Van Zalen had two shots on goal for the Defenders. Zevenbergen saved 10 shots.
MEN'S SOCCER
CONCORDIA 4, DORDT 1: The Bulldogs scored three second-half goals to put away the Defenders at Open Space Park.
Moises Jacobo scored three goals for Concordia. He had two in the second period.
The Defenders took 11 shots, and six of them were on goal. Blake Hansen had two shots.
Quintin Olson scored Dordt's lone goal with 2 minutes, 2 seconds remaining in the match off a penalty kick.
Brandon Hansen was Dordt's goalkeeper, and he had five saves.
