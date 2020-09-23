COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Dordt volleyball wins at Dakota Wesleyan

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MITCHELL, S.D. — The Dordt University women's volleyball team took a four-set win on the road Wednesday against Dakota Wesleyan.

Dordt won by set scores of 25-13, 22-25, 25-12 and 25-19.

The Defenders had three hitters with double-digit kills. Brenna Krommendyk led the Defenders with 15 kills.

Karsyn Winterfeld had 14 and Jori Bronner collected 11.

Megan Raszler had 33 assists. Hannah Connelly had 33 digs.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

CONCORDIA 1, DORDT 0: In an even first half, Concordia put pressure on the Dordt defense early on, with a series of shots on goal that resulted in three saves for Defender goalkeeper DeLynne Zevenbergen in the first twenty minutes.

With seven minutes to go until halftime, the Defenders nearly took the lead following a shot on goal by Alaina Van Zalen, but Concordia's Lindsey Carley made the save to keep the score tied at 0.