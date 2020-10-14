COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Dordt women's soccer wins 1-0 over Midland

FREMONT, Neb. — Dordt University senior Alaina Van Zalen scored the match's lone goal Wednesday in a 1-0 win over Midland on the road.

Van Zalen's goal came 22 minutes, 38 seconds into the match, and her goal was unassisted.

The Defenders (5-3-1, 4-3-1) took 11 shots, and seven of them were shots on goal. Van Zalen took four shots, and all four of them were on goal.

Katherine Kooiman and Claire Jensen each took two shots.

Dordt goalkeeper Elianna Van Hulzen had five saves in the shutout.

Men's golf

Mustangs finish 3rd at Maverick Invite

OMAHA - Morningside held third place after the completion of the two-day Maverick Invitational men's golf meet held in Omaha Tuesday.

The Mustangs were 12 strokes behind Bellevue after the first round was held on Monday and after a second round was played in the morning, Morningside trailed just 588-593.

But the Bruins shot the lowest team round of the event with a 284 total in round three to clinch the event. The Mustangs had moved past North Dakota State into second place after the second round but fell back to third after a 301 final round.