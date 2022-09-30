COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Dordt's Baccam nets six goals in win against Dakota Wesleyan

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Avril Baccam scored a school-record six goals in leading Dordt to an 8-1 win against Dakota Wesleyan in a conference match played tonight under the lights on the Defenders home turf.

Dordt moves to 2-2-1 in the GPAC and a game over .500 overall, improving to 5-4-1. DWU falls to 0-4 in conference play, 2-5-1 overall.

Baccam scored the Defenders first six goals, four in the first half and two more in the final frame. Jori Bronner nettted her team's final two goals to go with one assist while Karinna Tel recorded three assists.

Northwestern 5, Mount Marty 0: The Northwestern College women’s soccer team (5-5-1, 1-3-1 GPAC) got into the win column in Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) play with a 5-0 shutout win over the Mount Marty Lancers (1-6-2, 0-5-0 GPAC), tallying their third shutout of the season.

Northwestern increases their win streak against the Lancers to 21-straight matches, still having never lost to Mount Marty.

Northwestern struck early with two early first half goals from Alexa Johnson, neither being assisted. In the 23rd minute, senior Julie Dunlap joined the action with her first goal of the match, extending the Raider lead to 3-0 at the halftime break. It marks Dunlap’s sixth goal of the season.

Five minutes into the second half (50th minute), Abby Noonan notched her fifth goal of the campaign. Not even three minutes later, Dunlap would find the back of the net again for her seventh goal of the season and made the score 5-0.

Men’s Soccer

Dordt 6, Dakota Wesleyan 1: The Dordt University men's soccer team pushed its win streak to three with a commanding 6-1 victory against Dakota Wesleyan this evening under the lights at the Defenders Soccer Complex.

The Defenders are now 3-0-1 in the conference, 5-2-3 overall, and run their unbeaten streak to six (4-0-2).

Six different Defenders scored goals Wednesday. Fran Murdoch and Javier Moscardo both scored their second goals of the season in the first half.

Marco Laenen, Phil Appelt and Ethan Knott scored their first goals of the season in the second half, while Blake Hansen scored his fifth of the year in the half as well.

Raul Aparicio scored the lone goal in the second half for the Tigers.

Northwestern 3, Mount Marty 1: The Northwestern College men’s soccer team (3-4-3, 2-1-1 GPAC) makes it 23 straight wins against the Mount Marty Lancers (5-2-2, 1-2-1 GPAC) with a 3-1 on the home pitch Wednesday night at the NWC Soccer Complex, as Niklas Fitter nets two goals.

When you look at the box score, you see the two teams nearly perfectly even in nearly all statistical categories in an evenly fought match. But it was Northwestern who capitalized on two more opportunities, having the advantage in the most important statistical category – goals scored.

In the 11th minute, Stan van den Beld found the back of the net for the first time this season, thanks to an assist from Fitter, giving the Red Raiders the early 1-0. The rest of the first half would be an even battle, as both teams combined for nine shots in the opening 45 minutes.

In the 51st minute, Fitter wanted in on the scoring action in a complete reverse of the first half score. Van den Beld had a beautiful through ball into the box and Fitter did not miss his golden opportunity, tapping the ball into the left corner of the net to extend the lead to 2-0.

Mount Marty would cut the lead in half in the 62nd minute with Matias Romero finding the back of the net (2-1, NWC).

In the 68th minute, Fitter would notch his second goal of the match – sixth of the season – to give Northwestern the much-wanted insurance goal, thanks to a great ball from Nikko Helderop.