COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Florida International beats South Dakota softball

MIAMI, Fla. — Florida International registered a double header sweep of South Dakota in college softball action here Saturday.
FIU rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to steal the opener 8-7 before cruising 8-2 in the nightcap.
South Dakota center fielder Camille Fowler was 5-for-7 during the twin bill with two runs scored. Jadyn DeWitte added four hits including a triple. Kierstin Denning and Lauren Wobken came away with two hits apiece.
Eamiguel had a two-run triple and scored on a Wobken single during a six-run sixth inning that gave South Dakota a 7-3 lead in the opener.
BASEBALL
MORNINGSIDE 8-2, MAYVILLE STATE 5-3: The Mustangs and Comets split a college basketball doubleheader in Mayville, N.D. Saturday.
Morningside built an 8-1 lead in the opener and held off a late Mayville rally to get the win. Braden Smutz had a home run and Wade Canaday three RBI's in the first game. Caleb Thomson pitcher one-hit ball over five innings with seven strike outs to win the first game.
In the second game, Jared McCorrister hit a lead off home run to break a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning. Canady had a two-run home run in the second inning to account for both Mustang runs.
LATE FRIDAY
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH DAKOTA 3, DENVER 1: The Coyotes moved into the lead in the Summit League volleyball standings with a 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18 win over the Pioneers Friday evening.
USD was scheduled to play another game Saturday but returned home due to expected difficult travel the rest of the weekend. That match will be rule a no contest.
Elizbeth Juhnke had a match-high 16 kills for South Dakota (11-4 overall and 10-1 Summit). Madison Harms led USD with two solo and four block assists and Madison Jungers had 37 assists.
Lorrin Poulter, Erica Andrich and Tina Boe all had nine kills for Denver (9-2 overall and in conference).