COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Florida International beats South Dakota softball

MIAMI, Fla. — Florida International registered a double header sweep of South Dakota in college softball action here Saturday.

FIU rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to steal the opener 8-7 before cruising 8-2 in the nightcap.

South Dakota center fielder Camille Fowler was 5-for-7 during the twin bill with two runs scored. Jadyn DeWitte added four hits including a triple. Kierstin Denning and Lauren Wobken came away with two hits apiece.

Eamiguel had a two-run triple and scored on a Wobken single during a six-run sixth inning that gave South Dakota a 7-3 lead in the opener.

BASEBALL

MORNINGSIDE 8-2, MAYVILLE STATE 5-3: The Mustangs and Comets split a college basketball doubleheader in Mayville, N.D. Saturday.

Morningside built an 8-1 lead in the opener and held off a late Mayville rally to get the win. Braden Smutz had a home run and Wade Canaday three RBI's in the first game. Caleb Thomson pitcher one-hit ball over five innings with seven strike outs to win the first game.