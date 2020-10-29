COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Golge scores again in Mustangs' win over Hastings

SIOUX CITY — Morningside College junior forward Okan Golge added to his remarkable collegiate resume in a 2-1 win for the Mustangs on Wednesday over Hastings.
Golge posted a goal in a sixth straight match. His successful offensive strike broke up a scoreless tie on the Elwood Olsen Stadium scoreboard in the 21st minute in a pivotal battle of Great Plains Athletic Conference unbeaten programs.
Freshman defender Jonas Markgofed produced a critical second goal in the 71st minute. Already having thwarted the Broncos' historically speedy and precise offensive attack for a large share of the clash, he took a perfectly-placed pass from the foot of senior midfielder David Dauschwiliand headed it over the top of HC goalkeeper Jesus Parra's out-stretched arms for a 2-0 Maroon lead.
Sophomore goalkeeper Bjarne Huth managed to overcome a 15-7 shots advantage from the visitors with three saves on four shot on goal tries. Golge's two attempts, one of which found the Hastings net's back, led the Morningside offense.
NORTHWESTERN 2, MIDLAND 1: Josh Wingfield netted the first goal for the Red Raiders off a cross by Brennan Haggerty during the 25th minute.
Leading 1-0 early in the second half, Northwestern picked up an insurance goal when James Bolger drove one into the back of the net from an assist by Philippe Patri
Midland scored 11 minutes later on a goal by Laim Brandso.
Northwestern had a big edge in total shots, 14-6.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
BRIAR CLIFF 0, MIDLAND 0: The Briar Cliff defense and goalkeeper Ruby Campa on Wednesday night recorded their sixth shut out in seven games this season.
The two teams were evenly matched with Midland holding slight advantages in shots on goal 5-3, corner kicks 6-5, and committed one less foul 11-12. Briar Cliff held the advantage in saves 5-3. Ariana Rodriguez paced the Chargers in shots on goal with two, followed by Gisselle Jimenez with one. Campa was in net for all 110 minutes tonight making five saves. In the 93rd minute Campa came up huge for the Charger defense stopping a shot from Midland's Kisa Omerovic to keep the contest tied.
Bailey Locano led the Tigers in shots on goal with two. Rachel Thigpen logged all 110 minutes in net for the Tigers, recording three saves.
