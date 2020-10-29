COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Golge scores again in Mustangs' win over Hastings

SIOUX CITY — Morningside College junior forward Okan Golge added to his remarkable collegiate resume in a 2-1 win for the Mustangs on Wednesday over Hastings.

Golge posted a goal in a sixth straight match. His successful offensive strike broke up a scoreless tie on the Elwood Olsen Stadium scoreboard in the 21st minute in a pivotal battle of Great Plains Athletic Conference unbeaten programs.

Freshman defender Jonas Markgofed produced a critical second goal in the 71st minute. Already having thwarted the Broncos' historically speedy and precise offensive attack for a large share of the clash, he took a perfectly-placed pass from the foot of senior midfielder David Dauschwiliand headed it over the top of HC goalkeeper Jesus Parra's out-stretched arms for a 2-0 Maroon lead.

Sophomore goalkeeper Bjarne Huth managed to overcome a 15-7 shots advantage from the visitors with three saves on four shot on goal tries. Golge's two attempts, one of which found the Hastings net's back, led the Morningside offense.

NORTHWESTERN 2, MIDLAND 1: Josh Wingfield netted the first goal for the Red Raiders off a cross by Brennan Haggerty during the 25th minute.