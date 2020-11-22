COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Hastings beats Morningside in four-set volleyball match

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Morningside College volleyball team tried to muster up some momentum on Sunday after winning the second set against Hastings, but the Broncos ended up winning the third and fourth sets.
The Broncos beat the Mustangs 25-15, 19-25, 25-20 and 25-18.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 14-8 second set lead after the set was tied at 5-5. The Broncos had a few errors and the Mustangs took advantage of it.
Morningside started the third set with a 4-1 lead, and Krista Zenk closed out that run with a kill.
Hastings, meanwhile, closed that deficit quickly by tying the set at 4-4, and the Broncos took the lead on a Lucy Skoch block off Zenk.
The Broncos never gave up the lead after that, but the Mustangs did get to within two points late in the set at 20-18 off a Kaelyn Giefer kill.
Morningside took a very early lead in the fourth set, but Hastings took over shortly after that. The Broncos' biggest lead was 17-10 in the final stanza.
Zenk led the Mustangs with 16 kills while Caitlin Makovicka had 10.
Sabrina Creason had 33 assists and Kayla Harris had a team-high 27 digs.
Morningside was held to a .072 hitting average.
Morningside entered Sunday winning three of their last five. They split a pair of contests last week, sweeping Peru State College and being swept by the University of Jamestown.
PETERS LEADS BCU WRESTLING: The Chargers wrestling team traveled to Des Moines on Sunday for the Grand View Open. A number of Chargers competed with a team-best second-place finish for Ben Peters at 157.
Peters went 2-1 in Des Moines, falling in the first-place match to Grand View's Tanner Abbas by an 8-6 decision. Peters picked up wins over Kiesean Stephens in the quarterfinals (Dec 13-7) and Jace Luchau (Dec 5-4).
Caleb Shanks took third a 197, followed by Jeremiah Glise in fourth and Garcia in fifth. CaRon Watson was fourth at 125.
The Chargers will return to the Newman Flanagan Center for a dual against Dakota Wesleyan at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
M'SIDE SWIMMING GET SECOND: Both the Morningside men's and women's swim teams placed Sunday at the Midland Invitational.
The Mustangs men scored 1,229 points behind the Warriors (1,608) while the women scored 1,076 behind Omaha (1,511).
LATE SATURDAY
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
BRIAR CLIFF 68, COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY 47: The Chargers started out the game with a 14-5 run on Saturday at Newman Flanagan Center. Josie Condon hit a 3-pointer to close out the run with 3 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
BCU closed out the first half on an 11-2 run. Madelyn Deitchler and Cherokee's Payton Slaughter each scored four points apiece in that run. That run gave the Chargers led 32-20 at the half.
The Chargers bolstered their lead to 20 in the third quarter, as they led 47-27 with 4:00 remaining. Paityn Hagberg and Kennedy Benne hit 3-pointers in that run.
Hagberg, who is also from Cherokee, hit a free throw with 1:07 remaining in the game, giving BCU a game-high 23-point lead.
Eight different Chargers contributed in the scoring column. Konnor Sudmann led BCU with 14 points. Deitchler had 13 points while Hagberg scored 12 points.
The Chargers forced the Flames to commit 30 turnovers, and they scored 31 points off those Flames miscues.
BCU has started out the season at a 5-0 clip, and its next game is 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dordt.
Lexus Redthunder led College of Saint Mary with 13 points.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
MORNINGSIDE 68, MOUNT MARTY 58: The game was tied at 56-56 with 5:23 left to go in Saturday's game, but Morningside closed out the game on a 12-2 run that gave the Mustangs the 10-point win.
Trey Brown broke the tie with a layup with 4:54 to go.
Mount Marty went 1-for-6 in the final 5-plus minutes, with their only two points coming from a Chad Moran layup with 2:42 to go.
Ely Doble hit a 3-pointer and a shot inside the line for the final two field goals, then the Mustangs hit a handful of free throws down the stretch.
The Mustangs also cleaned up the glass. The Mustangs outrebounded the Lancers 50-26, including having 17 offensive rebounds.
Morningside's starters had 12 offensive rebounds. Brown had six offensive rebounds. Collin Hill had three offensive boards, and Conner Hill had two.
Trey Powers led the reserves with three offensive rebounds.
Brown also led the Mustangs scoring with 16 points. Brown was 5-for-14 and he also made all six of his free throws.
Will Pottebaum had 11 points.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
LEICHNER SETS 400 IM RECORD: Jake Leichner became the first University of South Dakota swimmer to break the four-minute mark in the 400 IM on the final day of the three-day Coyote Extravaganza on Saturday inside the Midco Aquatic Center.
Leichner, a junior, blazed to a 3:59.54 clocking in the finals of the 400 IM to set the new school record in the event and break the four-minute barrier. He had earlier set the school record in the morning prelims with a 4:00.74 effort and lowered that time in the evening finals.
