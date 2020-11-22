COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Hastings beats Morningside in four-set volleyball match

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Morningside College volleyball team tried to muster up some momentum on Sunday after winning the second set against Hastings, but the Broncos ended up winning the third and fourth sets.

The Broncos beat the Mustangs 25-15, 19-25, 25-20 and 25-18.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 14-8 second set lead after the set was tied at 5-5. The Broncos had a few errors and the Mustangs took advantage of it.

Morningside started the third set with a 4-1 lead, and Krista Zenk closed out that run with a kill.

Hastings, meanwhile, closed that deficit quickly by tying the set at 4-4, and the Broncos took the lead on a Lucy Skoch block off Zenk.

The Broncos never gave up the lead after that, but the Mustangs did get to within two points late in the set at 20-18 off a Kaelyn Giefer kill.

Morningside took a very early lead in the fourth set, but Hastings took over shortly after that. The Broncos' biggest lead was 17-10 in the final stanza.

Zenk led the Mustangs with 16 kills while Caitlin Makovicka had 10.

Sabrina Creason had 33 assists and Kayla Harris had a team-high 27 digs.