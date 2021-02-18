COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark leads Hawkeyes to win over Penn State

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa women's basketball team led by as many as 20 points on Thursday afternoon en route to a 96-78 win over Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Hawkeyes freshman Caitlin Clark scored a game-high 32 points in 38 minutes of play. The former prep standout from Dowling Catholic High School made 12 of 21 shots, and she was 6-for-11 from the 3-point line.
Three additional starters also scored in double figures. Kate Martin had 19 points and 11 assists. Martin made seven shots, including all five 3-point attempts.
Monika Czinano was 8 of 11, good for 17 points. She made eight shots.
McKenna Warnock scored 15 points for the Hawkeyes.
Penn State started out strong, and its largest lead of the day was 13 and that was at the 5-minute, 40-second mark remaining in the second quarter.
Iowa outscored the Nittany Lions 27-11 in the fourth quarter.
LATE WEDNESDAY
SIMPSON 79, BUENA VISTA 68: The Buena Vista women's basketball team jumped out to an early 13-point lead at No. 13 Simpson College on Wednesday night, but the Storm eventually caught fire from long range and the Beavers upset bid fell just short with a 79-68 loss inside Cowles Fieldhouse.
Sophomore Olivia Larsen had a career night for the Beavers in a losing effort, scoring a career-high 34 points and grabbing a career-best 14 rebounds en route to her first career double-double. She finished the game shooting 11-of-24 overall, including 5-of-11 from downtown, while also making 7-of-11 at the charity stripe. She flirted with a triple-double as she also tallied seven steals. Her 34 points are the most scored by any American Rivers Conference player this season and the most for a BVU player since 2017-18 (Jasmine Demers; 32 at Dubuque). Senior Cassy Miller added three long range buckets and turned in 12 points and five assists. As a team, BVU made a season-high nine three-point shots.
The Beavers scored 15 of the game's first 17 points to build their largest lead of the game. Simpson, however, slowly chipped away at that margin by finishing the opening frame on a 9-2 run to get within 17-11. The Storm, which made just three total field goals in the opening period, began to find their stroke, making three from beyond the arc in the second quarter to help them go to the locker room up 34-32 at the half.
Simpson continued its torrid long range shooting to start the second half by going 6-of-11 from distance in the third quarter to push its lead up to 62-47 heading to the fourth. The Beavers fell behind by as many as 24 early in the quarter but didn't go away. The team made three more field goals than the Storm in the period but couldn't get any closer than 11. Larsen scored 17 of her 34 over the final 10 minutes.
IOWA STATE 84, KANSAS 82: Leading the way for ISU was Ashley Joens, who got her 10th double-double of the season with 24 points and 12 rebounds.
During the contest, Joens became the 11th player in Iowa State history to surpass 1,500 career points.
Lexi Donarski had her second-straight 20-point effort with 20, while Kristin Scott also reached double figures in a fourth-straight contest with 18.
NEBRASKA 71, NORTHWESTERN 64: Senior center Kate Cain made all 15 shots she took in the game — seven from the field and eight free throws — to score 22 points and help lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 71-64 upset of 24th-ranked Northwestern on Wednesday in Evanston, Illinois.
Cain finished off her perfect shooting game by making six free throws in the final 37 seconds to stop any chance for a Northwestern comeback and match her career-high for points.
Cain was half of Nebraska’s dominant duo in the game along with sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne. Bourne added 21 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, including eight points in the fourth quarter.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
DRAKE 77, NORTHERN IOWA 69: While the game wasn’t a repeat of last week’s Missouri Valley Conference in-state rivalry in Des Moines where UNI simply ran out of gas and let up too many easy baskets in a 21-point loss, the Bulldogs were able to put together one crucial stretch that ultimately was the game.