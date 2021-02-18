COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark leads Hawkeyes to win over Penn State

Sophomore Olivia Larsen had a career night for the Beavers in a losing effort, scoring a career-high 34 points and grabbing a career-best 14 rebounds en route to her first career double-double. She finished the game shooting 11-of-24 overall, including 5-of-11 from downtown, while also making 7-of-11 at the charity stripe. She flirted with a triple-double as she also tallied seven steals. Her 34 points are the most scored by any American Rivers Conference player this season and the most for a BVU player since 2017-18 (Jasmine Demers; 32 at Dubuque). Senior Cassy Miller added three long range buckets and turned in 12 points and five assists. As a team, BVU made a season-high nine three-point shots.

The Beavers scored 15 of the game's first 17 points to build their largest lead of the game. Simpson, however, slowly chipped away at that margin by finishing the opening frame on a 9-2 run to get within 17-11. The Storm, which made just three total field goals in the opening period, began to find their stroke, making three from beyond the arc in the second quarter to help them go to the locker room up 34-32 at the half.