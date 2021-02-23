COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Iowa women's basketball loses to Maryland on the road

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Iowa played with fire Tuesday and got burned.
Eighth-ranked Maryland scorched the nets at a torrid pace in the opening quarter, piling up 41 points to build a 20-point lead after 10 minutes of the Terrapins’ 111-93 Big Ten women’s basketball rout of the Hawkeyes at the Xfinity Center.
It took 11 seconds for Maryland’s Diamond Miller to provide a hint of things to come, taking a feed from Ashley Owusu and knocking down the first of the Terrapins’ 15 3-point baskets in the game.
Eight came on nine attempts from behind the arc in the opening quarter, including a 5-for-5 start from 3-point range by Katie Benzan and perfection in three attempts by Miller.
Maryland hit 15-of-22 shots in the first quarter, a 68.2-percent start that led the Terrapins to a 41-21 advantage that Iowa struggled to dent.
“We have to play better defense. There’s no excuse for that,’’ said Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, who led all scorers with a 34-point game. “They have a lot of weapons, we knew that, but letting (Benzan) go 9-for-10, that’s pretty ridiculous.’’
Chargers complete sweep
GODDARD, Kansas —The Briar Cliff baseball team completed its first weekend of play with two wins against Culver-Stockton Monday in Goddard, Kansas. The Monday victories complete a 4-game series sweep for the Chargers over the Wildcats.
A big fourth inning in game one propelled the Chargers as BCU knocked in six runs on its way to a 9-2 win. Mike Anthony got the runs going as he hit a two-run double to score Jake Hubbard and Jared Sitzmann.
Jake Federico, Harrison Jestel and Connor Lange also had RBIs in the inning.
Dalen Blair threw all seven innings for Briar Cliff. He allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) with seven strikeouts in his first start of 2021. Anthony led the Charger offense with two hits and Federico had three RBIs.
The Chargers won Game 2, 9-6. The defense for both sides stayed busy as the Chargers collected seven hits and the Wildcats had four.
Houston Hawkins went five innings on the mound for Briar Cliff, allowing five runs on two hits while striking out eight. Ryan Pearson and Alex Kremer entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Melvin went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Briar Cliff.
Northwestern splits series with Clarke
MINNEAPOLIS — After winning two games Monday against Clarke at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Northwestern College baseball team dropped two games against the Pride on Tuesday afternoon.
The Pride won Game 1, 3-2, then won the later matinee meeting by a score of 7-1.
Four of the five runs during Game 1 were scored in the seventh inning. Elijah Rash had an RBI single in the seventh inning while Sam Stanford hit a sacrifice fly to give the Red Raiders the lead.
Clarke responded with two runs to win the game, including a game-winning RBI single from Travis McFarland. Luke Hughes took the loss for Northwestern.
The Pride jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings. Evan Olesen was handed the loss for the Red Raiders, as he allowed six earned runs in two innings.