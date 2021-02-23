COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Iowa women's basketball loses to Maryland on the road

A big fourth inning in game one propelled the Chargers as BCU knocked in six runs on its way to a 9-2 win. Mike Anthony got the runs going as he hit a two-run double to score Jake Hubbard and Jared Sitzmann.

Jake Federico, Harrison Jestel and Connor Lange also had RBIs in the inning.

Dalen Blair threw all seven innings for Briar Cliff. He allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) with seven strikeouts in his first start of 2021. Anthony led the Charger offense with two hits and Federico had three RBIs.

The Chargers won Game 2, 9-6. The defense for both sides stayed busy as the Chargers collected seven hits and the Wildcats had four.

Houston Hawkins went five innings on the mound for Briar Cliff, allowing five runs on two hits while striking out eight. Ryan Pearson and Alex Kremer entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

Melvin went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Briar Cliff.

Northwestern splits series with Clarke

MINNEAPOLIS — After winning two games Monday against Clarke at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Northwestern College baseball team dropped two games against the Pride on Tuesday afternoon.