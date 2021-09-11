COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Jamestown sweeps Morningside volleyball

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University volleyball team tried to keep up with the Jamestown Jimmies on Saturday, but the Jimmies swept the Mustangs at Allee Gymnasium by set scores of 25-23, 25-19, and 25-17.
Morningside hit .227 in the first set and .231 during the second set, but the Jimmies limited the Mustangs to .103 in the third set.
Sydney Marlow led the Mustangs with 13 kills, and Meredith Hoffmann had 11.
Sabrina Creason had 20 assists, and Bridget Smith recorded 13.
Marlow also had 18 digs while Payton Shoquist had 17 digs.
As a team, the Mustangs hit .189.
Harms wins tourney MVP
South Dakota junior Madison Harms was named the South Dakota Classic Tournament MVP, and junior Elizabeth Juhnke and fifth-year senior Sami Slaughter joined her on the all-tournament team, announced Saturday.
Harms, a middle blocker from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, made an impact for the Coyotes in her first matches of the season. She averaged 3.00 kills and 1.55 blocks per set during the three-match tournament. She hit at a team-high .464 clip, helped by a strong presence on the over pass. Harms also had seven blocks in USD’s 19-block affair on Friday night against Milwaukee, a single-game Division I best by the program.
Juhnke, an outside hitter from Lakeville, Minnesota, led the Coyotes with 36 kills over the weekend and tied for second on the team with 25 digs. She averaged 3.37 kills and 2.27 digs per set. Juhnke also combined for 10 block assists.
Slaughter, an outside hitter from Harrisburg, South Dakota, tallied 33 kills, nine digs and five blocks. She hit at a .250 clip for the weekend. Slaughter added a pair of service aces as well.
The Coyotes (3-3) earned wins over Bradley (25-17, 25-20, 27-25), Central Arkansas (29-27, 25-20, 25-22) and Milwaukee (25-21, 21-25, 15-25, 25-16, 15-12) to win the South Dakota Classic.
Northwestern XC meet
Eight Dordt University runners placed in the Top 10 Friday as the Defenders women's cross country team won the Red Raider/GPAC Preview meet hosted by Northwestern College at Landsmeer Golf Club in Orange City.
Dordt runners claimed the first five places to score a perfect 15 points to win the meet by 33 points over the host Red Raiders. Mount Marty finished a distant third.
Jessica Kampman won the individual title with a 5K time of 19:42 and was the top Dordt runner for the second consecutive meet. Taylor Anema placed second overall and posted a time of 19:57. Kampman and Anema set the pace early, running out to the early lead by the 1K mark.
The women of the Northwestern College cross country team got the evening started at the Red Raider Preview Friday evening, the first meet hosted by Northwestern in over two decades. Morgan Marker and Katlyn Wiese landed top-10 finishes to bolster the Raiders to a second-place team finish.
Marker ran a team-best time of 20:30.00, good for a sixth-place overall. Wiese followed in ninth-place finish with a mark of 20:46.00. One personal best was recorded as freshman Caitlin Alberts ran a time of 21:18.00 to start her collegiate running career at Northwestern.
In the men's race, Dordt University men's cross country team dominated the field at the Red Raider / GPAC Preview meet held today at Landsmeer Golf Club in Orange City.
Defender runners claimed the top four spots individually en route to a team score of 16 points, one shy of a perfect score. Northwestern was second with 49, followed by Mount Marty (81) and Briar Cliff (116).
Jacob Vander Plaats came across the finish line first with an 8K time of 26:20 and was the top Defender runner for the second straight meet. Dordt's next three runners, Thaniel Schroeder, Davis Tebben and Eric Steiger, were the next to finish and were separated by less than a second.