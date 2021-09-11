COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Jamestown sweeps Morningside volleyball

Juhnke, an outside hitter from Lakeville, Minnesota, led the Coyotes with 36 kills over the weekend and tied for second on the team with 25 digs. She averaged 3.37 kills and 2.27 digs per set. Juhnke also combined for 10 block assists.

Slaughter, an outside hitter from Harrisburg, South Dakota, tallied 33 kills, nine digs and five blocks. She hit at a .250 clip for the weekend. Slaughter added a pair of service aces as well.

The Coyotes (3-3) earned wins over Bradley (25-17, 25-20, 27-25), Central Arkansas (29-27, 25-20, 25-22) and Milwaukee (25-21, 21-25, 15-25, 25-16, 15-12) to win the South Dakota Classic.

Northwestern XC meet

Eight Dordt University runners placed in the Top 10 Friday as the Defenders women's cross country team won the Red Raider/GPAC Preview meet hosted by Northwestern College at Landsmeer Golf Club in Orange City.

Dordt runners claimed the first five places to score a perfect 15 points to win the meet by 33 points over the host Red Raiders. Mount Marty finished a distant third.