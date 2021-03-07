COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Jared Sitzmann has 5 RBI game in Briar Cliff rout over Waldorf

Briar Cliff loaded the bases in the top of the first inning through the first four batters. Mailee Jensen singled to left field, scoring Josie Chronic and keeping the bases loaded. In the next at bat, Kylee Lukes doubled to left center scoring two Chargers.

Jensen drove in her second run of the game in the top of the third, scoring Alexis Westercamp to take a 4-0 lead. BC tacked on four runs in the top of the fifth, and Jensen struck out two batters in the bottom of the inning ending the game after five innings due to the eight-run mercy rule.

Jensen got the win for BCU and struck out seven Moundbuilders in her five innings of work. Lukes tallied four RBIs to go with two hits and one stolen base. Morgan Moffitt had a double and two RBIs and Allie Poston scored twice.

BCU tried to rally in the seventh inning of Game 2 with back-to-back hits, but with runners on first and second the Moundbuilders retired the next three batters to pick up the win.

Grace Delay started for BCU allowing one hit, one run and striking out four. Jensen took the loss giving up 2 earned runs in two innings on the mound.