COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Jared Sitzmann has 5 RBI game in Briar Cliff rout over Waldorf

OMAHA — Briar Cliff University freshman Jared Sitzmann had a big day Sunday on the baseball diamond.
The Bishop Heelan High School grad had a two-hit game, a walk and he had five RBIs to help the Chargers beat Waldorf, 23-6.
Sitzmann's double came during the fourth inning, and his double helped the Chargers take a 13-1 lead.
The Chargers scored eight runs during that fourth inning.
Five different Chargers had two RBIs apiece.
Nick Cole picked up the win, allowing three runs on five hits throughout five innings. Cole also struck out eight Waldorf batters.
The Chargers won the first game, 4-2.
COLUMBIA COLLEGE 5, MORNINGSIDE 4: Columbia scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on Sunday. Dalton Bealmer hit a two-run home run in that inning to give his team the lead.
Wade Canaday homered on a solo shot in the third inning, and that added to a two-run first inning.
Morningside's Brian Garcia broke a 3-3 tie in the fifth inning with an RBI single.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
BRIAR CLIFF EARNS SWEEP: After starting the spring break schedule 3-0 on Saturday, Charger softball split the series 1-1 against Southwestern Sunday. BC took game one 8-0 in five innings, behind Mailee Jensen's one-hit shutout. BC held the lead for the majority of game two, but four late runs gave the Moundbuilders a 4-2 win.
Briar Cliff loaded the bases in the top of the first inning through the first four batters. Mailee Jensen singled to left field, scoring Josie Chronic and keeping the bases loaded. In the next at bat, Kylee Lukes doubled to left center scoring two Chargers.
Jensen drove in her second run of the game in the top of the third, scoring Alexis Westercamp to take a 4-0 lead. BC tacked on four runs in the top of the fifth, and Jensen struck out two batters in the bottom of the inning ending the game after five innings due to the eight-run mercy rule.
Jensen got the win for BCU and struck out seven Moundbuilders in her five innings of work. Lukes tallied four RBIs to go with two hits and one stolen base. Morgan Moffitt had a double and two RBIs and Allie Poston scored twice.
BCU tried to rally in the seventh inning of Game 2 with back-to-back hits, but with runners on first and second the Moundbuilders retired the next three batters to pick up the win.
Grace Delay started for BCU allowing one hit, one run and striking out four. Jensen took the loss giving up 2 earned runs in two innings on the mound.
SOUTH DAKOTA 6, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 5: Coyotes second baseman Lauren Wobken and freshman pitcher Peyton Maher were the heroes. Wobken roped a three-run double in the top of the fifth inning to bring South Dakota within a run at 5-4, and then tied the game at 5-5 in the seventh with a base hit up the middle.
It was an errant throw by Central Michigan’s catcher during a rundown that allowed Lauren Eamiguel to score from third with the go-ahead run. Eamiguel and Wobken both had two hits during the game.
NEW MEXICO STATE 2, USD 1: A seventh-inning, one-out single off the glove of South Dakota pitcher Sarah Lisko plated the tying run and winning run in New Mexico State’s 2-1 win in Sunday’s finale. Lisko (2-3) took a shutout into the final frame, but two singles, a sacrifice bunt and the ricochet made her the hard-luck loser despite a career-best six strikeouts.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
MORNINGSIDE 3, PRESENTATION 0: The Mustangs opened round-robin play on Sunday with a 25-14, 25-22, 25-17 sweep over the Saints at home.
The Mustangs hit .250 during the first set. They had 12 kills during the first set.
Krista Zenk and Meredith Hoffman each had seven kills during the win. Sabrina Creason had 22 assists and 11 digs.
Payton Shoquist had 11 digs.
COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY 3, MORNINGSIDE 2: Morningside dropped the nightcap of its two-game stretch on Sunday in five sets. CSM won by sweeping the final three sets, after Morningside won the first two sets.
The Mustangs won the first two sets 25-15, 25-23, but the Flames ended up winning the next three stanzas by scores of 25-20, 27-25 and 15-7.
Morningside started the match with an 11-1 lead, and it collected four aces during that rally.
Zenk recorded 24 of the Mustangs' 53 total kills during the match. Amara Austin and Ryley Rolls each had seven.
Creason had 40 assists. Shoquist had 18 digs.
SOUTH DAKOTA 3, ORAL ROBERTS 0: South Dakota frustrated Oral Roberts on Sunday during a 26-24, 25-11, 25-11 Summit League victory inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The Coyotes, now 10-4 overall and 9-1 in the Summit, forced Oral Roberts into a negative .057 hitting percentage in the match. For the match the visitors had 21 kills and 27 errors.
South Dakota, despite seeing a 10-match streak of hitting .200 or better snapped, had eight service aces and nine total blocks to aid in the victory, keeping pace with Denver and Kansas City atop the Summit League, all 9-1.
Oral Roberts, meanwhile, was swept for the first time in Summit League play this season after having seven of its previous nine league matches go five sets.
Aimee Adams, who equaled her career-high with 10 kills on Saturday, added nine on Sunday to go with a .412 hitting percentage. The sophomore also recorded 14 digs, one of three in double figures to help the defense in the win.
BCU RECORDS SPLIT: The Chargers split a doubleheader against College of Saint Mary and Presentation Sunday afternoon at Allee Gym in Sioux City. The Chargers were swept by the Flames to start the day (25-13, 25-22, 25-19) but went on to do the sweeping, beating the Saints 25-18, 25-22, 25-15).
Down 17-4 in set three against College of Saint Mary, the Chargers used a six-point run to make it a 17-10 game. BC continued to chip away at the Flames' lead, coming as close as 23-18 before falling 25-19.
Tyra Blue led the Chargers in kills with nine in the contest followed by Abbie Ericson and Chloe Johnson with five apiece. Toria Andre led the team in blocks with four and Tannah Heath had a team-high nine digs. Maureen Imrie gave out eight assists and Madilyn Wagaman had seven. Imrie also had three service aces.
The Flames were led by Makenna Freeman's 13 kills and Lauren Anderson with 27 assists. Rachel Cushing led the flames in digs with 19.
The Chargers rebounded in the second match of the day by sweeping Presentation. The most impressive stretch for the Cliff came with the team down 12-8 before Sami Wasmund held serve for 12-straight points and recorded two ace serves.
Ericson led the Cliff in kills with 13 to go along with her six blocks. Wagaman notched 20 assists to and had 10 digs and Imrie added 14 helpers. Toria Andre and Wasmund also had six blocks each.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
ISU CROWNS 2: Iowa State's David Carr (157) cruised to his second Big 12 championship on Sunday, beating North Dakota State’s Jared Franek, 8-2.
“I want these guys to know that I’m coming for them — you don’t have to come for me,” Carr said. “I’m always going to be the kind of guy who’s going out there to score points. When you try to score points for all seven minutes, it’s fun. I don’t want to waste a second — as soon as the whistle blows, I’m going.”
Heavyweight Gannon Gremmel also won a Big 12 Championship for the Cyclones, who finished in third place with 117.5 team points, behind Oklahoma and Oklahoma State who tied for first with 124 team points.
Gremmel’s championship match against Wyoming’s Brian Andrew’s was a rematch of last year’s finals, which Gremmel lost 3-2.