COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Mady Soumare leads BCU to emphatic win over Mount Marty

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff women’s soccer team dominated Mount Marty with an 11-0 win on Saturday at Faber Field.

Mady Soumare had a hat trick in the win, as she connected on all three shots she took.

Taylor Alkire also had two scores in the win, while Makayla Thorvund, Ariana Rodriguez, Sonja Rao, Sasha Martinez and Sydney Robbins also chipped in with goals.

Seven of BCU’s goals came during the second half.

Ruby Campa clinched the clean sheet with a three-save day.

Concordia 0, Northwestern 0: The Bulldogs were outscoring opponents 21-5 so far this season, but the Raiders kept Concordia off the board for a full 90 minutes, led by their starting back line of Grace Najera, Emily Schmidt, Emily Vanderark, and Keslie Paul, with Kaelin Alons in goal.

The Raiders’ two shots on goal came from Julie Dunlap and Alexa Johnson as shot attempts were at a premium.

Julie Dunlap led the Raiders in shot attempts with three.

Alons stopped five shots in goal.

Volleyball

Morningside 3, Doane 1: The Mustangs earned their first GPAC win of the season, beating the Tigers 25-18, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21.

Sydney Marlow led the Mustangs with 18 kills while Payten Lode had 14 kills. Claire Wilson also had 16 kills.

Gillian DePauw had 48 assists.

Kylah Brewer had two solo blocks.

South Dakota 3, Denver 1: The Coyotes defended their home court Saturday with a 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20 win over the Pioneers.

Elizabeth Juhnke led USD with 25 kills as she hit .268 in the win. Evelyn Diederich had nine kills.

Junhke also had two solo blocks.

Men’s soccer

Briar Cliff 1, Mount Marty 1: Nicolas Karlsen scored BCU’s lone goal at the 66-minute mark. Yuta Toya and Michael Virgen had assists on the play.

Savas Di Iascio scored for Mount Marty. The Lancers outshot the Chargers 12-7.

Coy Leytham had six saves for BCU.

Concordia 2, Northwestern 1: The Raiders were first on the scoreboard when Niklas Fitter added his fourth goal of the season at the 27-minute mark to give Northwestern a 1-0 lead. The score held for the rest of the half, as Northwestern kept a one-goal lead at halftime.

With less than ten minutes remaining in regulation, Concordia’s Ryan Wokutch tied the match with his second goal of the season on Carlos Orquiz’s assist. Minutes later, Wokutch found the back of the net once again, giving the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead with four minutes to play.