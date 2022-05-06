College roundup: Midland knocks Morningside out of GPAC softball tournament

FREMONT, Neb. — The Morningside University softball team won two games on Friday in the GPAC softball tournament, but it wasn’t enough to move onto the championship series.

The host Midland Warriors held off the Mustangs (32-15) in the winner-take-all game of the Midland-hosted pod, 2-0.

The Warriors will face Mount Marty in the tournament championship series on Saturday.

Warriors left fielder Kaitlyn Rickey drove in both runs for the Warriors, in the first and third innings.

Aliyah Rincon held the Mustangs to just one hit. That hit came from lead-off hitter Mackenna Sidzyik, which was a single.

Morningside catcher Mykel Ann Gray also forced a walk.

Grace Buffington took the loss. She allowed two earned runs on four hits. She struck out three hitters.

Morningside 5, Dordt 1: The Mustangs scored four runs during the fourth inning, and none of the run-producing plays were hits.

Ellie Cropley scored first by stealing home on a fly out. Sydney Peterson then scored on an error.

Mackenna Sidzyik knocked in Bre Tjebben on a sacrifice fly, then Lexie Stolen then stole home later in the fourth.

Morgan Nixon hit an RBI double in the fifth inning.

Dordt’s lone run came in the first inning, as Brooklyn Van Oort had a sacrifice fly.

Katherine Wurtz held the Defenders to one earned run on nine hits.

Morningside 7, Midland 5: A Tjebben double happened in the first inning, and that helped the Mustangs take a 2-0 lead.

Sidzyik then had a two-run single during the third inning.

In the fourth inning, Tjebben had a two-run single.

Northwestern 4, Concordia 3: Red Raiders freshman Chloe Gallegos drove in all four Red Raider runs in the early game of the GPAC tournament.

With the bases loaded Gallegos was hit by a pitch to push the first Raider run across the board in the bottom of the first.

The Bulldogs responded and tied the game at one with an RBI single in the third inning.

In the bottom of the third inning the Raiders responded in a big way, this time Gallegos belted a three-run homerun over the left field wall to push the lead to 4-1.

Mount Marty 9, Northwestern 5: Jordyn Kramer got the Raiders on the board with a solo shot over the left center wall to reduce the deficit to 3-1 in the third inning. Gwen Mikkelsen would double to right center to push another Raider run across.

Later in the game, Emily Strasser reached on an error and Bri Giordano scored, tying the game at 5-5 in the fifth inning.

Mount Marty scored the final runs of the game in the sixth inning.

Kansas City 9-9, South Dakota 3-5: Alexis D’Ambrosio and Ally Vonfeldt combined for seven hits and drove in 11 runs to lead Kansas City to a doubleheader sweep of South Dakota Friday at Urban Youth Academy.

The wins made Kansas City (12-33, 8-11 Summit) the No. 5 seed in next week’s Summit League Tournament in Brookings. They will play in the opening game, an elimination game, at 2 p.m. Wednesday against the No. 4 seed, which might very well be South Dakota. The Coyotes (27-22, 11-9) can move up to the three seed with a win against Kansas City Saturday coupled by a St. Thomas win against North Dakota State.

Baseball

Jamestown 8, Morningside 2: The Mustangs didn’t score until the final two innings in their GPAC Tournament opener.

Hunter Hope put the Mustangs on the board with an RBI single to left field in the eighth inning. Carter Ades scored on the play.

Then, Hunter Jenkins had a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.

The Mustangs were held to six hits. Elijah Rude hit a double.

