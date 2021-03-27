COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Missouri Valley sweeps Morningside lacrosse teams

SIOUX CITY — The Missouri Valley College women's lacrosse team beat Morningside 21-1 at Tom Maxon Field on Saturday.
The Mustangs trailed 12-1 at the half.
Morningside's lone goal came with 8 minutes, 23 seconds left in the first period from Ashlea Wolfe. It was an unassisted goal.
The Mustangs took six shots while Missouri Valley took 39. Morningside had 19 turnovers.
Natalie Hunt had 11 saves as the Mustangs' goalie.
MEN'S LACROSSE
MISSOURI VALLEY 18, MORNINGSIDE 0: The Mustangs allowed nine goals in the first quarter en route to the loss.
The Mustangs took nine total shots, led by four from Brendan Rorabacher. Two of them were on goal.
Austin Streeter had 15 saves as Morningside's goalie.
MEN'S SOCCER
WARTBURG 8, BUENA VISTA 0: The Knights scored five goals in the second half en route to the win over BVU in Storm Lake on Saturday.
Wartburg held BVU to just two shots, taken by Eduardo Garcia and Cole Drummond.
Kevin Duque had two goals for the Knights. Beavers goalkeeper Isaiah Thomas played all 90 minutes and had eight saves.
WILLIAM PENN 1, NORTHWESTERN 0: The Statesmen got their lone goal in the second period, as Kenedy Deviska scored in the 83rd minute.
Ezekiel Foltz had two saves for the Red Raiders.
William Penn limited the Red Raiders to just four shots.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
NORTHWESTERN 1, WILLIAM PENN 1: Kailey Heemskerk tied the match in the 56th minute on Saturday.
Anna Van Zee and Julie Dunlap had assists on the play.
Northwestern took 20 shots, led by Maria Lopes with seven. Abby Noonan also had three shots.
April Van Tol and Abby Bastian combined to have five saves at goalie for Northwestern.
WARTBURG 12, BUENA VISTA 0: The Beavers mustered just one shot against the Knights.
Maddie Burr had the lone shot for BVU, which dropped its season opener on Saturday.
Joy Smith had three goals for the Knights. The Knights took 47 shots, and 21 of them were on goal.
Maria Rubio played 60-plus minutes during the match, and the Beavers goalkeeper had five saves.
McKeely Tjaden came in relief at goalkeeper, and she had four saves.