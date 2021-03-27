COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Missouri Valley sweeps Morningside lacrosse teams

WILLIAM PENN 1, NORTHWESTERN 0: The Statesmen got their lone goal in the second period, as Kenedy Deviska scored in the 83rd minute.

Ezekiel Foltz had two saves for the Red Raiders.

William Penn limited the Red Raiders to just four shots.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

NORTHWESTERN 1, WILLIAM PENN 1: Kailey Heemskerk tied the match in the 56th minute on Saturday.

Anna Van Zee and Julie Dunlap had assists on the play.

Northwestern took 20 shots, led by Maria Lopes with seven. Abby Noonan also had three shots.

April Van Tol and Abby Bastian combined to have five saves at goalie for Northwestern.

WARTBURG 12, BUENA VISTA 0: The Beavers mustered just one shot against the Knights.

Maddie Burr had the lone shot for BVU, which dropped its season opener on Saturday.

Joy Smith had three goals for the Knights. The Knights took 47 shots, and 21 of them were on goal.

Maria Rubio played 60-plus minutes during the match, and the Beavers goalkeeper had five saves.

McKeely Tjaden came in relief at goalkeeper, and she had four saves.

