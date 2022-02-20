College roundup: Morningside baseball sweeps Waldorf

SIOUX CITY — Bolstered by stout starting pitching from sophomore Aiden Bishop and the booming bat of freshman Alex Calabrese in the nightcap, Morningside cruised on Sunday past Waldorf 8-4 and 10-1.

Bishop struck out seven Warrior hitters over five frames before giving way to the bullpen tandem of sophomores Josh Pratt and Will Brandner. Pratt struck out three, and Brandner worked around a walk to end the contest at Briar Cliff University's Bishop Mueller Field.

The trio of Mustangs hurlers had plenty of support from the offense, especially the bat of Calabrese. The Omaha native clouted two home runs and two doubles, driving in five runs.

Game one saw a rally from head coach Adam Boeve's bunch. After the North Star Athletic Association visitors overturned an early 2-0 deficit with two in the fifth and one in the sixth, the home team took advantage of some wild mound play by Waldorf, including three runs off a throwing error to spark a six-run rally en route to an 8-4 win.

Bishop, whose arm proved critical in the nightcap, brought his bat to the rescue in the opener with two hits, including a double. After senior starter Wade Canaday befuddled Waldorf on four hits and didn't allow a run over the first four innings, junior Colby Seuntjens and senior Jordan Kyle kept things close until the rally.

Wayne State 20, Pittsburg State 10: Wayne State then erupted for seven runs in the top of the sixth on just four hits to close out the scoring in the contest. Baily delivered a bases-loaded clearing double to score three runs while Cornish added an RBI double. Nate Sailors added an RBI single.

Both teams had 14 hits in the contest. Chris Cornish was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored while Travis Bailey finished 3-for-5 with a double, four RBI and three runs scored. Noah Roberts added two hits with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.

Fiene had a three-run homer while Barnett and Hanson each contributed two-run homers in the win.

Softball

Wayne State 5, Truman State 4: Wayne State had just one hit entering the bottom of the sixth inning Sunday, but the Wildcats came up with five hits to go with one Bulldog error to score five runs and rally for the win.

St. Francis 6, South Dakota 5: Lauren Eamiguel produced an RBI triple with no outs in the bottom of the sixth on Sunday morning that cut Saint Francis’ lead to 4-3, but she was stranded at third. A two-run homer by Lindsay Ward in the seventh gave Saint Francis (5-5) just enough insurance to close out the win.

It was a rematch of a 2-0 South Dakota win from Saturday. Saint Francis sent pitcher Rachel Marsden back into the circle again Sunday and she tossed another complete game. She surrendered 13 hits, but got the outs when she needed them. South Dakota was 4-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

Late Saturday

USD men 78, St. Thomas 65: Tasos Kamateros led all scorers with a career-high 24 points tonight by shooting 57 percent from the field. Kamateros used the three-point ball to his advantage and knocked down 6-of-9 triples. Kruz Perrott-Hunt cashed in 18 points while Mason Archambault added 12 points and two steals. Xavier Fuller provided 10 points off the bench for USD to round out the double-digit scoring efforts.

