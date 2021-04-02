COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside baseball wins thriller over Dordt

Wilton George highlighted the BCU individuals with a first-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles while the Charger 4x100 team made up of George, AJ Lefler, Tulsa Janish and Ryan Kotey also took first.

George's hurdles win is the first top finish of his outdoor collegiate career. He finished the race in 15.37 seconds. The 4x100 squad finished a full 1.66 seconds ahead of the next closest team with a time of 42.77 seconds.

In addition to his 4x100 win, Kotey took second in the 200-meter dash (22.40) and seventh in the 400 (51.33).

Three Northwestern College men's track and field athletes won their respective events at the Dordt Invite.

For the second consecutive week, Lorenzo Jones won the triple jump, doing with a leap of 14.09m, over two feet further than the second place athlete. Jones also finished second in the long jump and anchored the fifth place 4x100 relay. The freshman has the second best triple jump mark in the GPAC, 11th best in the NAIA.

James Gilbert Jr., the national runner-up at the NAIA Indoor Championships in the long jump, won today's long jump event with a leap of 6.93m (22'9"), just ahead of his teammate Jones. Gilbert Jr. has the top mark in the GPAC to date.