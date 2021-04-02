COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside baseball wins thriller over Dordt

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Morningside College junior Braden Smutz hit a 3-run home run in the ninth inning on Friday to give the Mustangs an 8-7 win over the Dordt Defenders in Game 1.
Smutz worked a 1-1 count before sending the pitch over the right field wall on Dordt's campus.
That homer was part of a five-run inning for the Mustangs. Carter Kratz later scored on an error, and Jordan Pierce had an RBI single.
The Defenders nearly pulled off the comeback, however. They scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Dordt's Nick Hamilton hit a three-run blast. That brought the Defenders within a run.
The Mustangs got out of that jam, however, with a groundout and a swinging strikeout to end the game.
Hunter Hope was 3-for-5 with two RBIs while Smutz, from Lake Stevens, Wash., had a two-hit game.
Logan Cline had a three-hit game for Dordt.
Jordan Kyle got the win, as he pitched the ninth inning. He struck out two, but not before allowing three hits.
SOFTBALL
SOUTH DAKOTA 4-5, NORTH DAKOTA 3-9: South Dakota center fielder Camille Fowler had five hits to lead the Coyotes to a doubleheader split with North Dakota on Friday at Nygaard Field. USD won the opener 4-3 before UND countered with a 9-5 win in the nightcap.
Fowler’s lead-off triple to left set the tone for what was South Dakota’s first home games in nearly two years. It also moved the super senior into fifth place on the Coyotes’ all-time hit list with 225. She ended the day with 229, nine back of Katie Dinning (2012-15) for fourth place.
Fowler’s ninth collegiate triple sparked a three-run first inning for South Dakota (6-25, 1-1 Summit). Makayla Tsagalis and Dylan Underwood had RBIs in the frame. Courtney Wilson also tripled and scored on a Tsagalis single in the fifth that made it 4-1.
The rest was left to senior pitcher Sarah Lisko and she delivered. She was flawless through two, gave up a double and a run in the third and worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth.
LATE THURSDAY
BASEBALL
BRIAR CLIFF 6, JAMESTOWN 3: After losing a 6-5 extra inning affair in Game 1 on Thursday, the Chargers bounced back to win 6-4 over the Jimmies.
The score was tied 2-2 through four innings of play. In the top of the fifth, with runners on first and second, Chargers catcher Jake Allen blasted a three-run home run over the right field fence to put BCU up 5-2. The Chargers added an insurance run in the top of the seventh, off the bat of Allen, this time a solo homer over right field.
The Jimmies first two batters reached base to start the bottom of the seventh. Ryan Pearson retired the next three, to close out the 6-3 Charger victory.
Dalen Blair takes the win with his six innings of work, striking out eight while allowing three runs.
NORTHWESTERN 13, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 4: Northwestern totaled 14 hits, 10 singles and four doubles, in its 13-4 game-two win. Colton Harold was the catalyst once again, going a perfect 4-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBIs. Mason Porepp went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI and Cullinan turned in his second consecutive multi-hit game and reached base all four times, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two walks.
A four-run, third inning gave Northwestern the lead for good; Jaden Snyder led off with a single and came around to score on a single by Harold. Porepp added an RBI single and the final two runs came in on DWU errors.
Northwestern scored at least two runs in each of the final five innings.
Brett Shelton and Ryan Reynolds combined for the four-hitter
TRACK AND FIELD
DORDT MEET: The Briar Cliff track and field teams competed in their first outdoor meet since 2019 Thursday at the Dordt Invitational.
Wilton George highlighted the BCU individuals with a first-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles while the Charger 4x100 team made up of George, AJ Lefler, Tulsa Janish and Ryan Kotey also took first.
George's hurdles win is the first top finish of his outdoor collegiate career. He finished the race in 15.37 seconds. The 4x100 squad finished a full 1.66 seconds ahead of the next closest team with a time of 42.77 seconds.
In addition to his 4x100 win, Kotey took second in the 200-meter dash (22.40) and seventh in the 400 (51.33).
Three Northwestern College men's track and field athletes won their respective events at the Dordt Invite.
For the second consecutive week, Lorenzo Jones won the triple jump, doing with a leap of 14.09m, over two feet further than the second place athlete. Jones also finished second in the long jump and anchored the fifth place 4x100 relay. The freshman has the second best triple jump mark in the GPAC, 11th best in the NAIA.
James Gilbert Jr., the national runner-up at the NAIA Indoor Championships in the long jump, won today's long jump event with a leap of 6.93m (22'9"), just ahead of his teammate Jones. Gilbert Jr. has the top mark in the GPAC to date.
Bryce Paulsen won the Raiders' third individual title on Friday, taking first in the 400m hurdles with a time of 56.75, currently the fastest in the GPAC.