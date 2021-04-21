COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside, Briar Cliff baseball suffer losses

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Clarke University baseball team scored three runs in the seventh inning on Wednesday to give Briar Cliff a 7-6 loss.
The game was played in Fort Dodge at a neutral site.
Bryce Hinton had a two-out, two-run double that put the Pride in the lead. Clarke had three hits during the inning.
The Chargers scored twice during the fourth inning. Connor Lange led off the inning on the first pitch of the inning with a solo home run.
Darnell Prince then had an RBI single that scored Matthew Hmielewski. The Chargers left two runners on base in the fourth.
Lange was 4-for-4; he also had a double.
Houston Hawkins was handed the loss for the Chargers. He allowed one run on one hit in two innings.
PERU STATE 9-1. MORNINGSIDE 4-8: Peru State won Game 1 of a non-conference doubleheader played Wednesday at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City.
The Mustangs scored all four runs in the second inning. Sophomore infielder Elijah Rude hit a two-run homer in the inning. Dakota City's Levi Davidson also had an RBI single.
Gunnar Kale had two hits in the loss.
Aiden Bishop took the loss, as he allowed five earned runs on eight hits. He pitched five innings.
The Mustangs were able to turn it around in Game 2 with an 8-1 win. They scored thrice in the fourth inning and four in the sixth.
Morningside scored its three fourth-inning runs without a hit. Davidson forced a bases-loaded walk, Michael Boomgarden was then hit by a pitch and Bishop then forced a walk.
Hunter Hope had the key hit in the sixth inning with a two-out double. Eddie Brancato also had an RBI double.
The Mustangs used four men on the mound, started by Wade Canaday. The four pitchers allowed one run (which wasn't earned) off five hits. They walked two batters while striking out seven.