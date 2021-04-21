COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside, Briar Cliff baseball suffer losses

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Clarke University baseball team scored three runs in the seventh inning on Wednesday to give Briar Cliff a 7-6 loss.

The game was played in Fort Dodge at a neutral site.

Bryce Hinton had a two-out, two-run double that put the Pride in the lead. Clarke had three hits during the inning.

The Chargers scored twice during the fourth inning. Connor Lange led off the inning on the first pitch of the inning with a solo home run.

Darnell Prince then had an RBI single that scored Matthew Hmielewski. The Chargers left two runners on base in the fourth.

Lange was 4-for-4; he also had a double.

Houston Hawkins was handed the loss for the Chargers. He allowed one run on one hit in two innings.

PERU STATE 9-1. MORNINGSIDE 4-8: Peru State won Game 1 of a non-conference doubleheader played Wednesday at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City.

The Mustangs scored all four runs in the second inning. Sophomore infielder Elijah Rude hit a two-run homer in the inning. Dakota City's Levi Davidson also had an RBI single.

Gunnar Kale had two hits in the loss.