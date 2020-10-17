COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside, Briar Cliff volleyball pick up Saturday wins

Dordt hit .282 for the match and was led by Jessi De Jager's 15 kills.

COLLEGE SOCCER

MORNINGSIDE 3, MIDLAND 2: Nico Renzi scored the winning goal in the closing five minutes to lead Morningside to a 3-2 win over Midland in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer match at Elwood Olsen Stadium Saturday.

The win was the first over the Warriors for Morningside, which also got goals from Moritz Lusch and Okan Golge, who assisted on the winning tally.

Bjarne Huth stopped five goals in net for the Mustangs (3-0).

MIDLAND 1, MORNINGSIDE 0: Morningside had seven shots but couldn't find the back of the net as the Mustangs women's soccer team lost 1-0 to Midland on Saturday.

Morningside falls to 2-1-1 overall and in the GPAC. Midland is 2-2 overall and in the GPAC.

The game was scoreless until the 84th minute when Midland's Dana Gomez scored.

JAMESTOWN 4, DORDT 2: The Dordt men's soccer team was tied with Jamestown early in the first half when the Jimmies scored three straight goals and went on to beat the Defenders 4-2 on Saturday.