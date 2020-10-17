COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside, Briar Cliff volleyball pick up Saturday wins

MORNINGSIDE 3, COLLEGE OF ST. MARY 1: Krista Zenk had 16 kills and a dozen digs to lead the Mustangs to a 25-10, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20 win in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center Saturday.
Caitlin Macckovicka and Meredith Hoffman also had 14 and 13 kills, respectively, for Morningside (7-6 overall and 6-4 GPAC). Kayla Harris had 30 digs and Ashley Boer 2 digs for the Mustangs. Setter Sabrina Creason had a match-high 43 assists.
BRIAR CLIFF 3, MOUNT MARTY 2: The Chargers had to fend off four match points before eventually fending off the Lancers 22-25, 21-25, 27-25, 25-17, 19-17 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match at the Flanagan Center Saturday.
Hillary Hanno had 20 kills to lead that Chargers and had the set-winning kill to end the third set and the match-ending kill to give her team the win.
Toria Andre also had 16 kills and Chloe Johnson 12 kills as Briar Cliff improved to 8-10.
DORDT 3, DOANE 0: Dordt hit .345 for the match as the Defenders swept Doane 25-23, 25-11, 25-19.
Dordt improves to 8-5 overall and 7-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Doane falls to 3-7 overall and 1-7 in the GPAC.
Jessi De Jager had 10 kills on a .667 hitting percentage and Megan Raszler had 20 assists. Hannah Connelly and Karsyn Winterfeld each had 12 digs and Winterfeld and Brenna Krommendyk each had nine kills. Jori Bronner had eight kills.
NORTHWESTERN 3, HASTINGS 1: A.J. Kacmarynski had 16 kills and Anna Wedel 14 kills to lead back from a first-set loss to defeat the Broncos 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match played in Orange City Saturday.
Lacey Reitz had 42 assists and Emily Strasser 26 digs for the Raiders (10-1 overall and 8-1 GPAC).
FRIDAY
BRIAR CLIFF 3, COLLEGE OF ST. MARY 2: Grace Hanno had 19 kills to lead the Chargers to a 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 22-25 15-9 win over the Flames in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match played at the Newman Flanagan Center Friday.
MORNINGSIDE 3, MOUNT MARTY 0: Meredith Hoffman had a dozen kills to lead the Mustangs to a 25-19, 25-14, 25-20 sweep of the Lancers in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center Friday.
NORTHWESTERN 3, DOANE 0: A.J. Kacmarynski and Emily Van Ginkel led a balanced Raider attack with nine kills each in a 25-7, 25-14, 25-13 in Orange City. Makenzie Fink and Macay Van't Hul also had eight kills apeice and Anna Wedel seven kills for Northwestern (8-1 overall and 6-1 GPAC).
DORDT 3, HASTINGS 1: Hastings took the first set by Dordt bounced back, claiming the match in four sets 23-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-18.
Dordt hit .282 for the match and was led by Jessi De Jager's 15 kills.
COLLEGE SOCCER
MORNINGSIDE 3, MIDLAND 2: Nico Renzi scored the winning goal in the closing five minutes to lead Morningside to a 3-2 win over Midland in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer match at Elwood Olsen Stadium Saturday.
The win was the first over the Warriors for Morningside, which also got goals from Moritz Lusch and Okan Golge, who assisted on the winning tally.
Bjarne Huth stopped five goals in net for the Mustangs (3-0).
MIDLAND 1, MORNINGSIDE 0: Morningside had seven shots but couldn't find the back of the net as the Mustangs women's soccer team lost 1-0 to Midland on Saturday.
Morningside falls to 2-1-1 overall and in the GPAC. Midland is 2-2 overall and in the GPAC.
The game was scoreless until the 84th minute when Midland's Dana Gomez scored.
JAMESTOWN 4, DORDT 2: The Dordt men's soccer team was tied with Jamestown early in the first half when the Jimmies scored three straight goals and went on to beat the Defenders 4-2 on Saturday.
Jamestown scored first in the 15th minute on a goal by Aaron Pike and then Dordt responded over a minute later with a goal from Blake Hansen. Patrick Munsey assisted on the goal.
Brandon Hansen made 10 saves for Dordt in the loss.
JAMESTOWN 3, DORDT 0: Jamestown scored three goals in the second half to beat the Dordt women's soccer team 3-0 on Saturday.
Dordt is 5-5-1 overall and 4-4-1 in the GPAC. Jamestown is 5-3 overall and 3-3 in the GPAC.
The match was scoreless until Kamryn Fiscus scored in the 47th minute. Jamestown got goals from Claire Struble and Karlie Hintze.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!