COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside ends track and field season

In other action, the Siouxland NAIA teams saw two separate runner-up performances.

First, Dordt's Matthew Van Eps was the runner-up in the 800-meter run, running the race in 1:50.19.

Briar Cliff sophomore Ben Jefferies was the runner-up in the 400 with a time of 46.53 seconds.

Jacob Vander Plaats was sixth in the men's 1,500-meter run with a time of 3:56.09.

The Defenders' 4x4 came away with a second-place finish with a time of 3:49.51. The four Defenders were Anmarie Stuit, Emma Bakker, Annika Rick and Mika Kooistra

NAIA women's golf tourney

Samantha Knight led the Morningside pack Friday with an even-par round at the national golf tournament in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Sofia Castelan and Laia Badosa both lead Morningside overall with a tie for 30th place at 18-over-par.

Division I West regional

Two more South Dakota pole vaulters are headed on to the NCAA Championships, as senior Helen Falda and redshirt-freshman Gen Hirata punched their tickets Thursday afternoon at the NCAA West Preliminary inside E.B. Cushing Stadium.