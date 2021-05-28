COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside ends track and field season

GULF SHORES, Ala. — A rosy resume.
Four outdoor National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' All-American honors, five indoor NAIA A-A accolades, and an individual men's qualifier and women's team competing at the national cross country championships … all occurring in just three months.
Beyond that for head coach Dave Nash and his Morningside College men's and women's cross country and track and field programs, something to build on towards the Mustangs' future.
The quartet of senior Emalee Fundermann, juniors Jo McKibben and Kristine Honomichl, and freshman Emily Chicoine concluded the outdoor track and field portion of the schedule with a fifth-place finish in the 4x800 meter relay at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium. For Fundermann, McKibben, and Honomichl, it was their second such nationals' first five after they were runner-ups indoors.
Fundermann wound up a combined three-time All-American this year between indoor and outdoor disciplines, while McKibben and Honomichl each earned their second-such merits. Chicoine picked up her first award.
The remainder of the five events aiming for more awards saw the men's 4x800 meter group of seniors Dylan Lindstrom (SR/Hickman, Neb.) (Hickman, Neb.) and Zach Ambrose (SR/Dunlap, Iowa) (Dunlap, Iowa) and juniors Camden Beller (JR/Sioux City, Iowa) (Sioux City, Iowa) and Tyler Carney (JR/Ames, Iowa) (Ames, Iowa) clock a 7:53.52 in prelims; Fundermann was only one spot shy of making the finals in the 800 (2:15.45); and junior Betsy Ridout (JR/Ankeny, Iowa) (Ankeny, Iowa) crossed the finish line in 25.52 seconds in the 200-meter dash prelims. Honomichl opted out of the 5000-meter prelims due to a nagging injury.
In other action, the Siouxland NAIA teams saw two separate runner-up performances.
First, Dordt's Matthew Van Eps was the runner-up in the 800-meter run, running the race in 1:50.19.
Briar Cliff sophomore Ben Jefferies was the runner-up in the 400 with a time of 46.53 seconds.
Jacob Vander Plaats was sixth in the men's 1,500-meter run with a time of 3:56.09.
The Defenders' 4x4 came away with a second-place finish with a time of 3:49.51. The four Defenders were Anmarie Stuit, Emma Bakker, Annika Rick and Mika Kooistra
NAIA women's golf tourney
Samantha Knight led the Morningside pack Friday with an even-par round at the national golf tournament in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Sofia Castelan and Laia Badosa both lead Morningside overall with a tie for 30th place at 18-over-par.
Division I West regional
Two more South Dakota pole vaulters are headed on to the NCAA Championships, as senior Helen Falda and redshirt-freshman Gen Hirata punched their tickets Thursday afternoon at the NCAA West Preliminary inside E.B. Cushing Stadium.
Hirata and Falda were two of eight vaulters to clear the competition’s final height of 14-0 (4.27m) and secure their spot in the championship field. Hirata, who earned her first career All-America honors indoors this past March, advances to the NCAA Outdoor Championships on her first try. Falda qualifies for her fourth NCAA Outdoor Championships. She’s a six-time All-American in the pole vault. The itinerary of the preliminary round is unique in that the competition ends when 12 or fewer vaulters clear a height and the field is set. The finals are set for June 9-12 at the newly remodeled Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
South Dakota advanced four vaulters to the national meet, the most of any school in the nation. The women’s duo joins men’s pole vaulters senior Ethan Bray and redshirt-freshman Marshall Faurot in the Eugene field. The Coyotes’ nine combined entries to the NCAA West Preliminary was the most by any school in either region.
Joining Hirata and Falda in the women’s pole vault were redshirt-sophomore Deidra Marrison and freshman Jaidyn Garrett. Marrison finished 23rd in the field with a make of 13-4 ¼. Garrett cleared 12-4 ½ (3.77m).
Freshman Sara Reifenrath competed in the 400 meters and 200 meters on Thursday night. She recorded a time of 23.52 seconds in the 200 meters for 35th place. Prior to that race, she had clocked a personal best 53.21 seconds in the 400 meters and took third in her heat, which would have put her through to the quarterfinals. She was later disqualified for two consecutive steps on the lane line.