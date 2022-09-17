COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside falls in sweep to Dakota Wesleyan

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University volleyball team was swept on Saturday in a three-set GPAC match to Dakota Wesleyan by set scores of 25-20, 25-23, 25-20.

Sydney Marlow led the Mustangs with 10 kills and she hit .167. Gillian DePauw and Payten Lode each had six kills.

DePauw also had 31 assists.

The Mustangs hit .123 as a team.

Wayne State 3, Winona State 0: Nationally third-ranked Wayne State used double-doubles from Kelsie Cada and Rachel Walker along with a season-high nine kills from freshman outside hitter Taylor Bunjer as the Wildcats outlasted Winona State 25-21, 17-25, 25-16, 26-24 in Northern Sun Conference volleyball Saturday afternoon in Winona, Minnesota. The Wildcats stay unbeaten at 14-0 and 4-0 in the league while the Warriors drop to 4-7 and 0-4 in the NSIC.

The opening set saw the Wildcats score five straight points to snap a 17-17 tie as WSC went on to finish with a 25-21 first set victory.

Sophomore middle hitter Maggie Brahmer had five kills to pace WSC in the opening set while junior outside hitter Kelsie Cada added four kills and six digs.

The host Warriors came back in the second set and recorded a 25-17 win to even the match at 1-1. WSC had just 11 kills in the set while Winona State had two aces and three blocks.

Set three saw Wayne State force Winona State into eight errors while also recording three service aces as the Wildcats registered a 25-16 set win. Sophomore Havyn Heinz had two service aces while Bunjer was a perfect 3 for 3 on kills for the Wildcats in the set.

The fourth set saw Wayne State rally from a 21-19 deficit as the Wildcats forced eight Winona State attack errors for the third time in four sets to outlast the Warriors 26-24.

After trailing 21-19, WSC stormed back to take a 24-22 lead following a solo block from Taya Beller. Winona State battled back to force extra points at 24-24, but WSC closed the set with kills from Beller to seal the win.

Wayne State finished the match hitting .178 while holding Winona State to a .122 percentage. Both teams had 52 kills, but the Wildcats forced nine more errors against Winona State (29-20). Winona State had one more block than WSC 10-9.

Cada had 14 kills and 15 digs for her seventh double-double this season while Walker handed out 45 assists with 13 digs for her fourth double-double. Beller added 13 kills with Brahmer recording 11 to go with six blocks.

Men's soccer

Northwestern 5, Briar Cliff 0: The Raiders put the pressure on the Chargers early as James Bolger (Boyle, Republic of Ireland) hit a shot attempt off the crossbar in the fifth minute. The next attempt for Northwestern came at the 16’ mark when Joshua Wingfield (Bronx, N.Y.) scored his second goal of the year and gave the Raiders a 1-0 lead. Northwestern led 1-0 after the opening 45 minutes, their second halftime lead of the season.

Northwestern got on the board again in the second half in the 61st minute as Niklas Fitter (Sankt Augustin, Germany) scored his team-leading third goal of 2022. Just three minutes later, Gerrard Uamai added his second goal of the year to put the Raiders up 3-0.

With the match all but over, Ryan Del Monaco (Tea, S.D.) scored his first career goal at 85:59, followed by another first career goal from Miguel Gonzalez (Sioux Center, Iowa) at 87 minutes.

Women's soccer

Briar Cliff 5, Northwestern 0: Five different Chargers scored in the win on Saturday at Faber Field.

Mady Soumare, Sasha Martinez, Taylor Alkire, Ariana Rodriguez and Tia Lisy each had goals.

Ruby Campa completed the clean sheet for the Chargers. The Red Raiders had three total shots.