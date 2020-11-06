COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside gets road win against MidAmerica Nazarene

Jamestown dropped to 12-1 in the conference and 15-1 overall.

Anna Wedel put away a match-high 17 kills and totaled 14 digs for her 10th double-double of the season. Makenzie Fink hit .522 and totaled 13 kills, five coming in the decisive fourth set, while Lacey Reitz lofted up 48 assists. Emily Strasser led the backrow with 17 digs.

Head Coach Kyle Van Den Bosch's squad hit .283 for the match, including an impressive 65% in the final set with 15 kills in 23 attempts. Northwestern totaled seven aces, compared to one by Jamestown, and had more blocks (10-6) than one of the top blocking teams in the NAIA.

Northwestern scored the first four points and never let Jamestown take the lead in its first set win. Leading by three or four most of the way, the Jimmies outscored Northwestern 6-2 midway through for a 17-17 tie. A kill followed by an ace serve from Wedel put the Raiders in front for good while A.J. Kacmarynski and Emily Van Ginkel put away kills down the stretch to clinch the first set.

Serving runs by Taylor Meyer and Jadeyn Schutt put Northwestern in front 5-1 early in set No. 2. Northwestern closed with a 12-1 run behind the serving of Reitz and Wedel and winning set point after a block by Kacmarynski and Macay Van't Hul.

Northwestern went on a 14-3 run in the fourth set.

