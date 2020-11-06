COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside gets road win against MidAmerica Nazarene

OLATHE, Kan. — The Morningside College women's basketball team scored 26 second-quarter points Friday that helped the Mustangs beat MidAmerica Nazarene 81-53.
The Mustangs ended the first half on a 12-2 run. In that run, Sierra Mitchell scored a pair of baskets and Faith Meyer also hit a 3-pointer in that 5-plus minute stretch.
Grace Meyer and McKenna Sims also scored points in the run.
Mitchell led the Mustangs with 15 points. She was one of four Mustangs players who scored in double figures.
Taylor Rodenburgh had 13 points, Faith Meyer scored 12 and Sims had 11.
DORDT 75, GRAND VIEW 64: Dordt University's Karly Gustafson scored a team-high 18 points as the Defenders beat Grand View 75-64 Friday at the Northwestern Classic in Orange City.
Dordt went on a 15-2 run in the first quarter that helped the Defenders jump out to a big, early lead.
The Defenders extended their lead throughout the second quarter, increasing their advantage to 22 at one point with a Macey Nielson make following a missed jumper and offensive rebound. The Defenders maintained their lead until the half, as Riley Van Hulzen's three in the final seconds gave Dordt a 45-21 halftime lead.
Mya Chmielewski added 14 points.
Kingsley-Pierson High School grad Brianna Jensen scored one point for the Vikings. Shannon Pisney led GVU with 17 points.
STERLING 78, NORTHWESTERN 71: Sterling outscored the Red Raiders 24-15 in the fourth quarter en route to the road win.
Molly Blum led Northwestern with 18 points while Molly Schany had 12 and Hannah Nerem 10.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
DORDT 87, BELLEVUE 76: The Bruins got to within a point of the Defenders with 7 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the game, but Dordt outscored Bellevue 17-7 in that final stretch to hold on for the win.
The Defenders also led by as many as 14 points in the first half.
Jacob Vis made nine of 12 shots to score a team-high 20 points for Dordt.
Jesse Jansma scored 17 points, as he made three 3-pointers in the win.
West Sioux High School graduate Bryce Coppock had 13 points and Garrett Franken scored 10.
VOLLEYBALL
NORTHWESTERN 3, JAMESTOWN 1: Northwestern College defeated the University of Jamestown in four sets, handing the Jimmies their first loss of the season, in a conference match played Thursday at the Bultman Center. The Raiders pushed their win streak to three and improved to 13-2 in the GPAC and 15-2 overall.
Jamestown dropped to 12-1 in the conference and 15-1 overall.
Anna Wedel put away a match-high 17 kills and totaled 14 digs for her 10th double-double of the season. Makenzie Fink hit .522 and totaled 13 kills, five coming in the decisive fourth set, while Lacey Reitz lofted up 48 assists. Emily Strasser led the backrow with 17 digs.
Head Coach Kyle Van Den Bosch's squad hit .283 for the match, including an impressive 65% in the final set with 15 kills in 23 attempts. Northwestern totaled seven aces, compared to one by Jamestown, and had more blocks (10-6) than one of the top blocking teams in the NAIA.
Northwestern scored the first four points and never let Jamestown take the lead in its first set win. Leading by three or four most of the way, the Jimmies outscored Northwestern 6-2 midway through for a 17-17 tie. A kill followed by an ace serve from Wedel put the Raiders in front for good while A.J. Kacmarynski and Emily Van Ginkel put away kills down the stretch to clinch the first set.
Serving runs by Taylor Meyer and Jadeyn Schutt put Northwestern in front 5-1 early in set No. 2. Northwestern closed with a 12-1 run behind the serving of Reitz and Wedel and winning set point after a block by Kacmarynski and Macay Van't Hul.
Northwestern went on a 14-3 run in the fourth set.
