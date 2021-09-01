COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside leads local pack at Ferguson Classic

OKLAHOMA CITY — Fueled by two sub-70 rounds Monday Morningside University senior Sam Storey got the 2021-22 fall campaign off to a fast start for the No. 13-ranked Mustangs.
Morningside played in a star-studded field that included perennial National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' power Oklahoma City University at the U.C. Ferguson Classic, carved out a 54-hole 851 at the Lincoln Park Golf Club West Course to claim the final slot on the team leaderboard first five.
The host Stars registered a gaudy 815 to win the event by 20 shots over New Mexico Junior College.
Morningside's standout senior was one of three Mustangs to wind up in the top 20. Junior Jackson Sitzmann wound up tied for 20th (213), and fellow senior Jonny Douglas finished in a tie for 13th (211).
The Briar Cliff men's golf team finished seventh at the U.C. Ferguson Classic Tuesday, after posting the fourth lowest score in round three at Lincoln Park Golf Club. The Chargers finished with an overall team score of 863 (+11) over the two-day tournament.
Shaunak Rama missed a top-10 finish by just one stroke, placing 11th with his score of 209 (-4). Rama fired a 70 (-1) in round three with one birdie and no bogeys. He rolled in 10 birdies over the course of the tournament.
Elijah Lamoureux also went under par for the Cliff recording a 70 (-1). Lamoureux made the turn at two-over par but caught fire in the final five holes, knocking in four birdies. He tallied 11 birdies in the tournament, finishing T-30th with a score of 216 (+3).
Northwestern finished 10th in that same tournament.
Brock Murphy led the squad in the opening tournament of the season finishing tied for 20th. He was one of two Raiders to shoot a round even at par (71), joined by teammate Trenton De Haan in Round 1.
Kolby Newborg shot the team's lowest round of 68 (-3) to wrap up the tournament this morning, being one of two Raiders to shoot under par in any round. Murphy shot a 69 (-2) in the opening round.
MEN'S SOCCER
WALDORF 3, BRIAR CLIFF 1: Despite outshooting the Warriors 18-10 and scoring first, the Cliff gave up three unanswered scores to take a loss.
The Chargers' only goal of the contest came by way of a penalty kick in the eighth minute. Teammate Danny Baca was taken down inside the 18-yard box, giving Lima the opportunity to convert from the penalty spot.
Waldorf answered just one minute later to equalize the match at 1-1 and put another one on the board before halftime for a 2-1 lead at the break.
Briar Cliff had several second-half chances to even the game but gave away a late goal to the Warriors for the 3-1 final score.
Danny Baca led the Chargers with five total shots but did not put any on frame. Marcus Horwood attempted four shots, two of which were on target.