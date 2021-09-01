COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside leads local pack at Ferguson Classic

Northwestern finished 10th in that same tournament.

Brock Murphy led the squad in the opening tournament of the season finishing tied for 20th. He was one of two Raiders to shoot a round even at par (71), joined by teammate Trenton De Haan in Round 1.

Kolby Newborg shot the team's lowest round of 68 (-3) to wrap up the tournament this morning, being one of two Raiders to shoot under par in any round. Murphy shot a 69 (-2) in the opening round.

MEN'S SOCCER

WALDORF 3, BRIAR CLIFF 1: Despite outshooting the Warriors 18-10 and scoring first, the Cliff gave up three unanswered scores to take a loss.

The Chargers' only goal of the contest came by way of a penalty kick in the eighth minute. Teammate Danny Baca was taken down inside the 18-yard box, giving Lima the opportunity to convert from the penalty spot.

Waldorf answered just one minute later to equalize the match at 1-1 and put another one on the board before halftime for a 2-1 lead at the break.

Briar Cliff had several second-half chances to even the game but gave away a late goal to the Warriors for the 3-1 final score.