COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside makes cut at NAIA tournament

The Coyotes had five entries in the men’s pole vault at the preliminaries, the most of any school in either region. Freshman Eerik Haamer finished 16th with a height of 17-6 ½. He was perfect through the first three heights, but injured his hand on his first attempt at 17-8 ½ and was knocked out of the competition. Freshman Tre Young took 33rd with a height of 16-10 ¾ and senior Kaleb Ellis was 39th with a height of 16-4 ¾.

In the running events, all three of South Dakota’s sprinters just narrowly missed qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Redshirt-freshman Dylan Kautz missed qualifying for Friday by one one-thousandth of a second in the 100 meters. He clocked 10.370, tying his personal best, while the third runner in his heat edged him out with a time of 10.369. He had the 28th-fastest time in the field, but the top-three athletes in each heat earned an automatic spot in the final for the 100 meters.

Freshman Demar Francis was the first athlete out in the men’s 400 meters, clocking 46.79 seconds. The final qualifying time was 46.70 seconds.

Redshirt-freshman Hugo Morvan finished 29th with a time of 14.01 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles. The 24th time into the quarterfinals was 13.90 seconds.

Kalkowski 12th at D-II meet