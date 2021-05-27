COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside makes cut at NAIA tournament

EDMOND, Okla. — The Morningside College women's golf team was one of 17 teams that tried to get a full round in Thursday at the NAIA tournament, but weather had other plans.
The Mustangs, which made the cut on Wednesday, will resume play Friday morning standing at 11th place in the team standings. The Mustangs are nearly done with their round, scoring 58-over-par in the two plus days.
Keiser University leads the national field with a score of 14-over.
Sofia Castelan leads the Morningside pack with a 5-over third-round score with the 18th hole to go in her third round. Overall, Castelan is 9-over, good for 16th place.
Laia Badosa is tied for 32nd at 12-over.
NAIA national track meet highlights
The Dordt Defenders won the 4x800 outdoor national championship Thursday with a time of 7 minutes, 30.55 seconds. The four who ran that for the Defenders were Anthony Ghiorso, Trey Engen, Payton Mauldin and Matthew Van Eps.
Engen picked off four runners during his split, giving the chance for Mauldin and Van Eps to keep the lead.
Engen had the fastest split at 1:51.
Van Eps made the finals in the 800-meter run, as his time was 1:51.91.
Dordt's 4x800 women's team also won the national championship with a time of 9:06:54. Bethany Ten Haken, Anmarie Stuit, Annika Rick and Mika Kooistra led the race wire-to-wire.
Morningside's women's 4x800 placed in the finals, too. On Wednesday, the quartet of Jo McKibben, Emily Chicoine, Payton Boer and Emalee Fundermann made it in 9:14.87. The four Mustangs placed fifth in the finals at 9:19.11.
Dordt's Jacob Vander Plaats made the cut in the 1,500-meter final, as his prelim time was 3 minutes, 59.35 seconds.
Northwestern's James Gilbert placed ninth in the long jump. His longest result was 23 feet, 11 inches. That came on his third jump.
Briar Cliff's Ben Jefferies made the finals in the 400, as he has the No. 2 overall time at 47.13 seconds.
USD at the Division I meet
South Dakota pole vaulters Ethan Bray and Marshall Faurot are moving on to the NCAA Championships, qualifying Wednesday afternoon at the NCAA West Preliminary inside E.B. Cushing Stadium.
Both Bray and Faurot had first-attempt makes at the competition’s final height of 17-10 ½ (5.45m) to secure their spot in the championship field. Faurot had three personal best bars during the competition. Bray, a two-time All-American indoors, qualifies for his first NCAA Outdoor Championships. Faurot punches a ticket to his first-ever NCAA Championship meet. The itinerary of the preliminary round is unique in that the competition ends when 12 or fewer vaulters clear a height and the field is set. The finals are set for June 9-12 at the newly remodeled Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
The Coyotes had five entries in the men’s pole vault at the preliminaries, the most of any school in either region. Freshman Eerik Haamer finished 16th with a height of 17-6 ½. He was perfect through the first three heights, but injured his hand on his first attempt at 17-8 ½ and was knocked out of the competition. Freshman Tre Young took 33rd with a height of 16-10 ¾ and senior Kaleb Ellis was 39th with a height of 16-4 ¾.
In the running events, all three of South Dakota’s sprinters just narrowly missed qualifying for the quarterfinals.
Redshirt-freshman Dylan Kautz missed qualifying for Friday by one one-thousandth of a second in the 100 meters. He clocked 10.370, tying his personal best, while the third runner in his heat edged him out with a time of 10.369. He had the 28th-fastest time in the field, but the top-three athletes in each heat earned an automatic spot in the final for the 100 meters.
Freshman Demar Francis was the first athlete out in the men’s 400 meters, clocking 46.79 seconds. The final qualifying time was 46.70 seconds.
Redshirt-freshman Hugo Morvan finished 29th with a time of 14.01 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles. The 24th time into the quarterfinals was 13.90 seconds.
Kalkowski 12th at D-II meet
Wayne State College senior thrower Cade Kalkowski placed 12th in the hammer throw Thursday afternoon at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field in Allendale, Michigan.
With his finish, Kalkowski earned second-team All-American honors.
Kalkowski fouled on his first attempt, and posted a mark of 197-5 on his second throw in prelims followed by a foul on his third and final attempt.
He entered nationals ranked eighth in NCAA Division II with a top regular-season mark of 215-flat at the Sioux City Relays.