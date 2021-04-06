COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside men's lacrosse loses to William Penn

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College men's lacrosse team lost 22-0 on Wednesday to William Penn.

The Statesmen jumped out to an 11-0 lead after the first quarter.

Morningside was limited to five shots, three in the third period.

Brendan Rorabacher had two shots, while Jay'Von McKinney, Joe Sommervold and Brian Nathaniel took the other three.

Austin Streeter had five saves.

WOMEN'S GOLF

M'SIDE WINS: The Morningside College women's golf team won Wednesday at the Concordia Bulldog Invite.

The Mustangs shot a team score of 617, 24 better than Iowa Western.

All five Mustangs shot in the top-10, led by Samantha Knight with a 36-hole score of 153.

Sofia Castelan and Maria Nava each shot 155. Maria Zorrilla was eighth (157) and Laia Badosa was ninth (158).

Briar Cliff finished in fourth (673). The Chargers' top scorer was Emily Harste with a 164, good for 11th.

SOFTBALL

