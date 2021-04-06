COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside men's lacrosse loses to William Penn

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College men's lacrosse team lost 22-0 on Wednesday to William Penn.
The Statesmen jumped out to an 11-0 lead after the first quarter.
Morningside was limited to five shots, three in the third period.
Brendan Rorabacher had two shots, while Jay'Von McKinney, Joe Sommervold and Brian Nathaniel took the other three.
Austin Streeter had five saves.
WOMEN'S GOLF
M'SIDE WINS: The Morningside College women's golf team won Wednesday at the Concordia Bulldog Invite.
The Mustangs shot a team score of 617, 24 better than Iowa Western.
All five Mustangs shot in the top-10, led by Samantha Knight with a 36-hole score of 153.
Sofia Castelan and Maria Nava each shot 155. Maria Zorrilla was eighth (157) and Laia Badosa was ninth (158).
Briar Cliff finished in fourth (673). The Chargers' top scorer was Emily Harste with a 164, good for 11th.
SOFTBALL
LATE TUESDAY
SIOUX FALLS 8-5, WAYNE STATE 6-2: The Cougars came from behind to win game one then led from start to finish in the nightcap to claim a Northern Sun Conference softball doubleheader sweep at Pete Chapman Complex Tuesday.
Courtney Buresh had a four-hit game in the opener for Wayne State (3-17 overall and 0-8 NSIC). Former Logan-Magnolia prep Kylan Straight drove in two runs in the first game for Sioux Falls.
NORTHWESTERN 4-0, DORDT 2-2: Northwestern got home runs from Erika McKennet and Emily Strasser to down the Defenders in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference softball doubleheader in Orange City Tuesday.
Hailey Heeringa also hit an RBI singles in the sixth inning to give the Raiders a 4-2 lead and they held on for the win. Samantha Ubben got the pitching win giving up two runs on two hits.
Dordt won the nightcap 2-0 behind a two-run home run from Brooklyn Van Oort and and five-hitter from pitcher Rachel Evavold.