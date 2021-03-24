COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside men's soccer doubles up Waldorf

FOREST CITY, Iowa — The Morningside College men's soccer team will go into the 2020-21 Great Plains Athletic Conference Championships riding a three-match win streak.

The Mustangs, moving to 13-3-1, concluded their spring regular season with a 4-2 win over Waldorf on Tuesday.

They rallied from an early 1-0 deficit off the foot of junior forward Okan Golge. Golge pulled Mside even in the 40th minute and then added two more successful offensive strikes to go along with junior midfielder Moritz Lusch, registering a goal and two assists to guide the Maroon to a 4-2 victory at the Warriors' Bolstorff Field.

Golge's seventh career and third 2020-21 hat trick were fueled by 11 total shots, seven of which were aimed at the Waldorf defense during the 90 minutes.

His overall strike compilation set a new personal match-high for the two-time reigning Great Plains Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Lusch's two assists marked the fourth time he's produced multiples in a match in his illustrious career.

