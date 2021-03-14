COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside men's soccer scores twice to beat Baker

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. — Okan Golge had a very successful fall season for the Morningside College men's soccer team.
Golge carried that over into the spring on Sunday.
Golge scored the second goal for the Mustangs, as 10th-ranked Morningside beat Baker 2-1 on the road.
His goal came at the 21-minute, 7-second mark of the first half, and it gave the Mustangs a 2-0 lead.
Robin Thomala, who scored Morningside's first goal at the 16:34 mark, had the assist on Golge's goal.
Thomala's goal came unassisted.
The Mustangs took seven shots on goal during the game. Golge and Thomala each shot three.
The Mustangs had 10 shots total, with nine coming in the first half.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
BAKER 1, MORNINGSIDE 0 (OT): The Morningside College women's soccer team lost a 1-0 overtime decision to 18th-ranked Baker on Sunday.
Annabelle Wiles scored at the 97:38 mark of the first overtime, giving the only score for either team.
The Mustangs had two shots on goal during the match. Maddie Moore and Anna Ljulicic had the two shots.
Alexandra Homan had two saves as Morningside's goalie.
SOUTH DAKOTA 1, WESTERN ILLINOIS 0: South Dakota (3-5) picks up its first weekend sweep of the season while the Leathernecks (0-10) are still in search of their first win of the season.
After 70-plus minutes with no goals for either side, the Yotes struck gold on a corner kick for the games only score. In the 80th minute, senior Abby Ostrem lined up for a corner kick on the side nearest the benches. After a beautifully placed ball from Ostrem, freshman Taylor Ravelo was able to head it in on the backside for her second goal of the season while Ostrem recorded her second assist of the season.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
MORNINGSIDE 2-10, MAYVILLE STATE 5-5: The Mustangs closed out the weekend with a strong finish, scoring three runs during the second inning of Game 2 to avoid the doubleheader sweep.
Gunnar Kale and Carter Ades each had RBI singles that inning. Levi Davidson scored on a stolen base.
The Mustangs then took advantage of three Mayville State errors in the fifth inning, and they cashed in five runs.
Davidson and Briar Garcia each had three hits during the Game 2 win.
Kyle Jordan struck out five Mayville State hitters over three innings to pick up the win.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
FIU 9, SOUTH DAKOTA 1: Gabby Ruiz had three hits and Jessica Rivera drove in three runs to lead Florida International to a 9-1, five-inning win against South Dakota in the third and final game of a weekend series Sunday at Felsberg Field.
Lauren Eamiguel was 2-for-3 for South Dakota including an RBI single in the third inning that scored Gabbi Holbert. Catcher Jaden Gaja also had two hits for the Coyotes (4-15). Camille Fowler, a three-time
LATE SATURDAY
MEN'S BASKETBALL
MSU-MOORHEAD 84, WAYNE STATE 72: MSU-Moorhead State shot over 50 percent from the field and from behind the arc and went on to down Wayne State 84-72 in a first-round NCAA Division II men's basketball regional Saturday at Wachs Arena.
The Dragons shot 53.3 percent on all shots (53.3 percent) and hit eight treys in 14 attempts (57.1 percent). By comparison, WSC was just 23-of-57 from the field (40.4 percent) and hit four-of-19 from behind the arc.
Nate Mohr led the way for Wayne State with 17 points while Alec Millender and Jordan Janssen also had 15 points and Ben Dentlinger 14 points. The Wildcats end their season with an 11-7 record.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
BRIAR CLIFF SWEEPS: Briar Cliff limited Presentation to a single run in a 9-1 and 11-0 sweep of the Saints at Bishop Mueller Field Saturday.
Nicholas Cole got the win in the second game, teaming with three other pitchers to record a shut out. Cole fanned six and gave up three hits with no walks.
Houston Hawkins worked five innings for the win in the opener. Hawkins gave up one run and four hits with six strike outs.
Jake Allen had a home run and a double and drove in three in the second game. In the opener, Jared Sitzmann drove in three runs and the Chargers scored eight runs in the third inning to answer a Saint run in the top of the frame.