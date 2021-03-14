COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside men's soccer scores twice to beat Baker

Alexandra Homan had two saves as Morningside's goalie.

SOUTH DAKOTA 1, WESTERN ILLINOIS 0: South Dakota (3-5) picks up its first weekend sweep of the season while the Leathernecks (0-10) are still in search of their first win of the season.

After 70-plus minutes with no goals for either side, the Yotes struck gold on a corner kick for the games only score. In the 80th minute, senior Abby Ostrem lined up for a corner kick on the side nearest the benches. After a beautifully placed ball from Ostrem, freshman Taylor Ravelo was able to head it in on the backside for her second goal of the season while Ostrem recorded her second assist of the season.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

MORNINGSIDE 2-10, MAYVILLE STATE 5-5: The Mustangs closed out the weekend with a strong finish, scoring three runs during the second inning of Game 2 to avoid the doubleheader sweep.

Gunnar Kale and Carter Ades each had RBI singles that inning. Levi Davidson scored on a stolen base.

The Mustangs then took advantage of three Mayville State errors in the fifth inning, and they cashed in five runs.

Davidson and Briar Garcia each had three hits during the Game 2 win.