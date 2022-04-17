COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside, Northwestern men's golf go 1-2 at Red Raider Cup

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Morningside University men’s golf team turned in a score of 272 on Saturday at Landsmeer Golf Course in Orange City, winning the Red Raider Cup.

That 272 helped the Mustangs win with a score of 12-under par. The score set a new program standard for one-round tournament play.

They edged Northwestern and Iowa Western by nine strokes.

The Mustangs put two men in the Top 3. Sam Storey led the Mustangs with an 18-hole score of 66, good for 5-under.

Jonathan Douglas finished with a 68, and a three-way tie for third.

The Red Raiders, meanwhile, finished with a 281.

The team score tied for seventh in program history, tying the 2017 Siouxland Invite mark of 281 set by Evan Schuler, Justin Kraft, Austin Reitz, and Jake Olsen.

The Raiders were led by the round of Trenton De Haan, who returned to the clubhouse with the score of 68, which landed him a tied for third-place finish. The round is tied for his career-low he set back on September 14, also at Landsmeer.

Briar Cliff finished tied for ninth with a score of 296. Dordt tied for 11th at 298.

Baseball

Doane 5, Morningside 2: The Tigers scored three runs in the seventh inning to claim the win over the Mustangs.

Andy Theiler had a sacrifice fly and Nate Mensik had an RBI hit in the seventh inning in the win.

Morningside catcher Jayson Willers was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Aiden Bishop had three RBIs.

Willers and Bishop had doubles while Bishop also had a triple to his account in Game 2.

Jamestown 6, Dordt 1: Jamestown used a late-game scoring outburst to separate themselves from the Defenders and come away with the doubleheader sweep on Saturday, defeating Dordt 6-1 in Game 2.

Dordt got on the board early on as Logan Cline drew a leadoff walk, following up with a stolen base that set up Chase Edwards for the sacrifice fly that brought Cline in from third.

That run proved to be the only run scored in the game for the Defenders.

The Jimmies took the lead in the bottom of the 3rd as Cullen grounded an RBI single over second base to make the score 2-1.

Dordt had the bases loaded in the top of the 6th when Nolan Christianson hit a leadoff single followed by a double from Logan Cline that sent two runners into scoring position. After an intentional walk, Jamestown's Payson Mills worked out of trouble to record the final two outs.

Wayne State 2, Augustana 1: Senior lefthander Andrew Staebell fired a second straight complete game, holding Augustana to one run on five hits with seven strikeouts against No. 10 Augustana on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Staebell struck out seven batters while allowing just one run on five hits.

The host Vikings came back to win the second game 6-4, making Wayne State 16-16 on the season and 10-9 in the NSIC while Augustana is 29-7-1 and 19-4 in the league.

WSC scored the game winning run in the top of the sixth when Alex Logelin singled to left field, stole second base, advanced to third on a throwing error by the Augustana catcher and advanced home on a second Viking error in the field.

Chris Cornish hit a home run on Saturday.

