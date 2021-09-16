COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside soccer sweeps Presentation

The Defenders did rally in Set 3 and took a 9-6 lead after a service error. Jamestown battled back to tie it at nine and 10 and again later at 14 but Dordt never relinquished the lead in securing the 26-24 win after ties again at 19, 21, 22, 23 and 24.

Needing a win in Set 4 to force set five, the Defenders surrendered back to back points after tying the set at 8-8 and were never tied again in falling 25-14.

Wartburg 3, Buena Vista 1: Beavers senior Sydney McLaren led the way with her fourth double-double of the year, notching a team-leading 14 kills and 10 digs. Kaylee Nosbisch had three service aces and nine digs while Jade Hays chimed in with nine digs and one ace. Taylor Wedemeyer did her part with 28 digs, two ace serves and six digs.

Men’s soccer

Northwestern 0, Waldorf 0: Neither Northwestern nor Waldorf could find the back of the net in Forest City. Though shots were about even between the two squads – the Raiders holding the 26-22 advantage – Northwestern had ten corner kicks to the Warriors one, but still unable to put one away to pick up a win.

Women’s soccer