COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside soccer sweeps Presentation

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University men’s and women’s soccer teams on Thursday swept Presentation College at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
The Mustangs women won 8-0, while the men took an 11-1 victory over the Saints.
Jil Hellerforth scored a hat trick for the Mustangs, scoring all three of her goals within the first 58 minutes of the match.
She got the scoring started off at the 41-minute, 48-second mark of the match, and that goal was unassisted.
Almost exactly seven minutes later, Hellerforth scored her second goal. Eva Geiben had the assist on that goal.
Hellerforth scored her third goal at the 57:48 mark, completing the hat trick. Julie Raffel assisted on Hellerforth’s third goal.
Raffel scored less than four minutes later, and her goal was unassisted.
Victoria Stausholm, Merel Kooij, Nathalie Harsson and Makenzie Homan also scored goals for Morningside.
Morningside outshot Presentation 39-1. Hellerforth took five shots.
Sarah Finn had that save, and she played 75-plus minutes.
The Mustangs men jumped out to a 6-0 lead in less than 24 minutes.
Eleven different players scored for the Mustangs.
Kai Schwagerl got the scoring started just 39 seconds into the match. Moritz Lusch had the assist.
Lusch also scored a goal in the win. He took five of the team’s 30 shots on the day.
Presentation took just one shot, and Tobias Sadler took that save. Bjarne Huth got the win. Both goalies played 45 minutes each.
Late Wednesday
Volleyball
Dakota Wesleyan 3, Northwestern 0: The first set was a battle, falling 25-23 to a tough Tigers squad. It was their best set of the night from the attacking perspective with a .448 percentage.
The second set, Northwestern came out flat, falling 25-15.
The Tigers jumped out to a 6-1 lead and, eventually, extended that lead to 14-3. They would never look back in the set to take complete control of the set and match.
The third set the Raiders came out strong, building a 16-11 lead before the Tigers tore off a 5-0 run to tie the set, and take over all the momentum needed to close out the match.
Jamestown 3, Dordt 1: The Defenders fell behind in set one 3-0 and were unable to make a serious run at the Jimmies in falling 25-15. Set No. 2 saw the Defenders battle to eight ties, the last at 17-17 but back to back points gave the hosts some breathing room and Dordt was unable to tie the set and lost 25-20.
The Defenders did rally in Set 3 and took a 9-6 lead after a service error. Jamestown battled back to tie it at nine and 10 and again later at 14 but Dordt never relinquished the lead in securing the 26-24 win after ties again at 19, 21, 22, 23 and 24.
Needing a win in Set 4 to force set five, the Defenders surrendered back to back points after tying the set at 8-8 and were never tied again in falling 25-14.
Wartburg 3, Buena Vista 1: Beavers senior Sydney McLaren led the way with her fourth double-double of the year, notching a team-leading 14 kills and 10 digs. Kaylee Nosbisch had three service aces and nine digs while Jade Hays chimed in with nine digs and one ace. Taylor Wedemeyer did her part with 28 digs, two ace serves and six digs.
Men’s soccer
Northwestern 0, Waldorf 0: Neither Northwestern nor Waldorf could find the back of the net in Forest City. Though shots were about even between the two squads – the Raiders holding the 26-22 advantage – Northwestern had ten corner kicks to the Warriors one, but still unable to put one away to pick up a win.
Women’s soccer
College of Saint Mary 3, Northwestern 2: The Raiders were out shot for the game 18-10. The Flames were able to get an impressive 11 shots on goal while the Raider attack was able to get seven of their shots on goal.