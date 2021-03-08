COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside softball keeps surging through spring

LINDSBORG, Kan. — Morningside College hasn't been without the use of extra-base hits, and plenty of them, so far this season.

Morningside on Monday posted 11 runs over the second through fifth frames and then averted a massive Swedes comeback attempt to win 11-9. Game two was all Mside, as they tallied five runs in the first, second, and third frames en route to a 15-2 five-inning triumph.

Morningside's offense, as it has been all year as part of a 16-3 record, was the story. They produced multiple big flies for the eighth and ninth games and two-or-more doubles for the ninth and 10th outings in 19 total contests.

The upperclasswoman infield duo of junior Morgan Nixon and senior Lexie Stolen were at the forefront. Nixon homered twice as part of a three-for-nine, four-runs-scored, one-double, seven-RBI late afternoon/early evening. Stolen was a red-hot three-for-five at the plate, scored five runs, homered twice, and drove in five.

Junior outfielder Ellie Cropley added to what has become a potent trio of late with four hits in eight at-bats, two doubles, a home run, and two RBIs.