COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside softball keeps surging through spring

LINDSBORG, Kan. — Morningside College hasn't been without the use of extra-base hits, and plenty of them, so far this season.
Morningside on Monday posted 11 runs over the second through fifth frames and then averted a massive Swedes comeback attempt to win 11-9. Game two was all Mside, as they tallied five runs in the first, second, and third frames en route to a 15-2 five-inning triumph.
Morningside's offense, as it has been all year as part of a 16-3 record, was the story. They produced multiple big flies for the eighth and ninth games and two-or-more doubles for the ninth and 10th outings in 19 total contests.
The upperclasswoman infield duo of junior Morgan Nixon and senior Lexie Stolen were at the forefront. Nixon homered twice as part of a three-for-nine, four-runs-scored, one-double, seven-RBI late afternoon/early evening. Stolen was a red-hot three-for-five at the plate, scored five runs, homered twice, and drove in five.
Junior outfielder Ellie Cropley added to what has become a potent trio of late with four hits in eight at-bats, two doubles, a home run, and two RBIs.
From within the circle, sophomore Lisa Bolton resumed her noteworthy Spring Break 2021 achievements. Just two days removed from nearly shutting down perennial national power Oklahoma City University, she baffled Bethany with nine strikeouts in game two as part of a complete-game victory.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
MORNINGSIDE 14, BAKER 3: Morningside scored 11 runs Monday during the seventh inning en route to the win.
The Mustangs' 11-run seventh are the most runs in an inning since 13 against Wayne State in 2003.
Vermillion grad Carter Kratz had four hits and three RBI
Eddie Brancato, a freshman infielder, also drove in three runs for the Mustangs.