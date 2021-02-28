COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside softball off to 12-0 start

BUENA VISTA 15-7, NW-ST. PAUL 2-3: Junior Ashtyn Miller used the bat and her arm to get things done in the opener as she went 2-for-3, including a triple, at the dish with five RBI and two runs scored. She also went the distance on the mound, striking out 10 and walking none, while allowing just two runs on four hits.

Rylee Cain doubled and went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and a run scored while Mckynze Hansen and Kayden Archibeque turned in two hits apiece. BVU out-hit the Eagles in the game 14-4.

The Beavers took control early with three runs in the top of the first before breaking things open with a four-run fourth and adding seven more in the fifth.

Miller turned in her second triple of the night in Game 2 as part of her two-hit performance while driving in a run. Senior Carlee Guyett also tripled and tallied two hits. BVU had four players with multiple hits in the contest as it chalked up 11 more in the contest.

BASEBALL

BRIAR CLIFF 14-10, DAKOTA STATE 5-3: After putting up 14 runs in Game 1, the Chargers rallied late in Game 2 to complete the weekend sweep on Sunday over Dakota State.