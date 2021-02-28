COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside softball off to 12-0 start

NEWTON, Kan. — The 20th-ranked Morningside College softball team continued its eye-popping season start Sunday.
The Mustangs beat the Bethel College Threshers 11-2 in five innings and 9-2 to conclude their weekend.
Bishop Heelan High grad and Morningside junior outfielder Ellie Cropley had four combined hits, three runs scored, three doubles, a triple, and two RBIs.
Morgan Nixon had a six-hit day. She had one run scored, one double and two RBIs.
Sophomore infielder Sydney Peterson increased her hit streak to seven games. Carson Cameron racked up five hits, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
In the circle, senior Alex Nelson went three innings and struck out five with just one earned run allowed. Sophomore Lisa Bolton was just as spectacular in Game 2, going the distance with seven strikeouts.
WAYNE STATE 3, FORT HAYS STATE 2: Wayne State came up with the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh for the eventual win.
Emily Hale singled and advanced to second on a Fort Hays State throwing error. With two outs, Hale scored when Kim Vidlak reached base on an infield single in front of home plate that gave WSC a 3-2 lead.
Chvatal then retired the Tigers in order in the bottom of the seventh to cap the complete game win as Wayne State won the 3-2 contest.
BUENA VISTA 15-7, NW-ST. PAUL 2-3: Junior Ashtyn Miller used the bat and her arm to get things done in the opener as she went 2-for-3, including a triple, at the dish with five RBI and two runs scored. She also went the distance on the mound, striking out 10 and walking none, while allowing just two runs on four hits.
Rylee Cain doubled and went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and a run scored while Mckynze Hansen and Kayden Archibeque turned in two hits apiece. BVU out-hit the Eagles in the game 14-4.
The Beavers took control early with three runs in the top of the first before breaking things open with a four-run fourth and adding seven more in the fifth.
Miller turned in her second triple of the night in Game 2 as part of her two-hit performance while driving in a run. Senior Carlee Guyett also tripled and tallied two hits. BVU had four players with multiple hits in the contest as it chalked up 11 more in the contest.
BASEBALL
BRIAR CLIFF 14-10, DAKOTA STATE 5-3: After putting up 14 runs in Game 1, the Chargers rallied late in Game 2 to complete the weekend sweep on Sunday over Dakota State.
Nicholas Cole took the win for the Chargers, going 3 2/3 innings allowing zero runs, three three hits, and struck out five. Hmielewski drove in four runs and Jake Allen had three RBIs. Harrison Jestel and recorded two hits each.
Jestel opened the top of the sixth during Game 2 with a lead-off bomb over the right field fence. With the bases loaded Palsma was hit by a pitch, scoring Darnell Prince to tie the ballgame at 2-2. With two outs Cyler Melvin cleared the bases with a triple to right field. Jestel recorded his second RBI of the inning, driving in Melvin on the next at bat to put BC up 6-2.
Houston Hawkins got the start for BCU, going four innings allowing two runs on four hits. Kyler Steinborn got the win for the Cliff, throwing two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
Melvin had a team high three RBIs and Jestel tallied two RBIs. Jake Federico recorded a triple and Mike Anthony scored two runs.
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH DAKOTA 3, SDSU 1: South Dakota got a season-high 20 kills from Sami Slaughter and 12 more from freshman Mattie Johnson to gut out a 3-1 win against rival South Dakota State Sunday inside Frost Arena. Scores went 21-25, 25-23, 25-22 and 25-20.
It was the tenth consecutive win for South Dakota (7-4, 6-1 Summit) against the Jacks (2-8, 2-7), and USD improved to 19-2 against its rivals in the Division I era. The win cuts South Dakota State’s edge in this year’s Showdown Series to 4-3.
South Dakota outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke, the Summit League’s kills leader, was unavailable for the first time this season and it took almost two sets for the Coyotes to adjust.