COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside splits two games in GPAC tourney

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside women's softball team won a game and lost a game Wednesday at home during the first round of the GPAC tournament.

The Mustangs won in walk-off fashion to beat Mount Marty 6-5, then Concordia followed that up wiht a 9-3 win late Wednesday night.

The Mustangs scored twice in the seventh inning to beat the Lancers in Game 1.

Morgan Nixon tied the game with an RBI single, then Taylor Richter hit an RBI single that scored Carrington Entringer to end the game.

Nixon, Lexie Stolen and Richter each had two hits. Stolen and Richter also homered in Game 1.

Stolen homered in the nightcap loss, and that came during the second inning. Morningside plays at noon Thursday.

JAMESTOWN 3, NORTHWESTERN 2: The Jimmies scored all three of their runs in the fifth inning to beat the Red Raiders, and force them to play an elimination game.

Jessica Mouw had the lone multi-hit game for the Red Raiders, as she went 2-for-4.

MIDLAND 3, BRIAR CLIFF 0: Hailee Filam threw a 3-hitter on the Chargers on Wednesday. Aubrey Chichurka had two of those three hits.