COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside, Viterbo split soccer twinbill

LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Morningside University and Viterbo University soccer teams split a doubleheader Thursday in the Coulee Region.

The Mustangs women beat the V-Hawks 2-0 while the men lost by the same score.

During the women's game, Jil Hellerforth broke the ice with the match's first goal at the 46-minute, 45-second mark. Bishop Heelan High School grad Ellie Gengler had the assist.

Then, Victoria Stausholm added the insurance goal with a goal at the 82:41 mark.

Sarah Finn recorded another shutout, and she had a nine-save game. She played all 90 minutes.

Viterbo outshot the Mustangs 15-12.

In the men's match, Conner Erdmann and Dakota Hatzenbeller scored the two goals for the V-Hawks. Both goals came in early in each half.

Viterbo outshot the Mustangs 12-8. Moritz Lusch had three shots.

Bjarne Huth had four saves.

Late Wednesday

Men's soccer

Briar Cliff 1, Concordia 0: Battling cold and rainy conditions at Memorial Field, the Briar Cliff men's soccer team grinded out a 1-0 win over Concordia Wednesday.

The Chargers moved to 10-5 overall and are 8-1 in the GPAC.

The two teams played to a 0-0 score into the halftime intermission. Concordia held the advantage in shots 7-5 and in corner kicks 2-0.

In the 47th minute, Marcus Horwood put away the game winner, assisted by Jonas Reinke. The Cliff held the edge in shots in the second half 9-3 and corners 3-0.

Leandro Faria recorded his third shutout on the season, making two saves in his 90 minutes in net.

Luis Paulo Sartor and Bernardo Torres led the Cliff with two shots on goal apiece. Sebastian Justiniano and Danny Baca each added two shots.

Decker Mattimore had a team high two shots on goal for the Bulldogs. Gabriel Mendoza allowed one goal and made six saves.

Northwestern 3, Presentation 0: In the 27th minute, Red Raiders junior James Bolger joined the scoring with yet another beautiful header to put the Raiders up 2-0 heading into the halftime break. Bolger has now netted six goals on the season. The goal was assisted by Luc Roelofs, marking his team-leading sixth assist.

Bolger would net his second goal of the game – seventh of the season – in the 64th minute to round out the Raider scoring on the match. Brennan Haggerty was credited with the assist, his third of the year.

Women's soccer

Northwestern 2, Presentation 1: The Raiders kicked off the scoring early with a fifth minute goal by junior Keslie Paul.

Paul found the back of the net for her first goal of the season off of a Julie Dunlap assist. Minutes later Paul would strike again for her second goal of the match giving the Raiders a 2-0 advantage. This time assisted by senior Emily Hurley.

