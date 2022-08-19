College Roundup: Morningside volleyball falls to Southeastern in Florida showdown, Dordt men's soccer begins season with a draw

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Southeastern picked up a 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 sweep of Morningside at home Thursday night.

Grace Petty tallied nine kills and Sylvia Liszewski eight kills in the win for Southeastern. Aly Postlethwaite tallied 26 assists and 14 digs. Holly Kaczmarek added 18 digs.

Sydney Marlow tallied 13 kills on 36 attacks (.250 attack percentage) for the Mustangs. Claire WIlson added nine kills on a .261 percentage. Gillian DePauw tallied 34 assists. Bridget Smith added 22 digs in the loss.

Cumberland 3, Morningside 0: Cumberland’s Hazel Konkel tallied 13 kills on 16 attacks in a 3-0 sweep of Morningside.

Cumberland won on set scores of 25-20. 25-20. 25-16.

Lauren Galvan added eight kills and Harlee Kate Reid seven kills. Bianca Rodriguez picked up 21 assists and Nicole Bott 14. Shea Moore tallied 10 digs.

Claire WIlson led Morningside with eight kills and a .438 attack percentage. Sydney Marlow added seven kills and seven digs. Gillian DePauw picked up 12 assists and Cassie McDermott nine assists. Bridget Smith tallied 11 digs.

Men’s Soccer

Dordt 1, Colorado Christian 1: The Defenders hit the road to open the 2022 season, tying Colorado Christian 1-1 Thursday.

Colorado Christian struck first with a first half goal from Ben Hess. Overall, Colorado Christian took 11 shots at Dordt keeper Brandon Hansen, putting six on goal.

Dordt evened the score with a goal from Blake Hansen, who took four shots, placing three on goal. The Defenders put six of nine shots on target.

Both Brandon Hansen and Colorado Christian goalie Michel Pinoncely recorded five saves.

Dordt is at Metropolitan State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Women’s Soccer

Colorado Christian 3, Dordt 0: Ashleigh Willette scored twice as Colorado Christian took a 3-0 decision over Dordt Thursday.

Willette tallied a pair of second half goals after Kinley Saunders scored a goal less than 10 minutes into the match. In total, nine of Colorado Christian’s 15 shots were on goal.

Dordt’s Jenna Wright tallied seven saves in the loss. Dordt's lone shot on goal came from Avril Baccam.

Dordt is at Metropolitan State Saturday at noon.