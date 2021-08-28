COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside volleyball wins thrice in Missouri Valley tourney

The Defenders opened the second set with a 5-0 lead and later led by as much as six points. With a 7-1 Dordt lead, Montana Western took ten of the next twelve points to jump ahead 11-9 following a service ace. The Bulldogs held a narrow lead until Dordt pulled ahead 20-19 later in the set. With the score tied at 23, Campbell Marshall added a point for the Defenders and an attack error allowed Dordt to take set two.

The third set belonged to the Defenders as they held a slight advantage early on. Dordt then scored six in a row to take a 16-10 lead. The Bulldogs fought back in the set to tie the score at 19, but it was the Defenders who held on the rest of the way, finishing the set with a kill from Brenna Krommendyk.

Women’s soccer

Morningside 3, William Penn 2: Anotnia Janssen scored the golden goal for the Mustangs on Saturday.

The goal came in the 91st minute, and the goal was unassisted.

Nathalie Larsson scored the Mustangs' first goal at exactly the 13-minute mark, and Ebba Torgner was the one who had an assist.

Ellie Gengler scored at the 29:56 mark, and the Heelan grad scored an unassisted goal.

Sarah Finn had two saves as the Mustangs' goalie.