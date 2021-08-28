COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside volleyball wins thrice in Missouri Valley tourney

MARSHALL, Mo. — The Morningside University volleyball team returns home with three match wins from the Missouri Valley tournament.
After splitting a pair of matches Friday, the Mustangs beat Stephens and MidAmerica Nazarene in three-set sweeps on Saturday.
The Mustangs swept Stephens by set scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 26-24. In that match, Ryley Rolls and Meredith Hoffman each had eight kills.
Claire Wilson and Sydney Marlow had seven kills.
Sabrina Creason had 19 assists, while Payton Shoquist recorded 15 digs.
Later in the afternoon, the Mustangs swept MidAmerica Nazarene by set scores of 28-26, 25-15 and 25-20.
Marlow led the Mustangs with nine kills.
Creason had 20 assists, and Bridget Smith had 12.
Shoquist had a team-high 27 digs while Marlow had 13.
Dordt 3, Montana Western 0: he Dordt Defenders continued their winning ways in a sweep over Montana Western by set scores of 25-17, 25-23, 25-22.
Early in the first set, both teams traded points with Dordt maintaining a slight advantage throughout. However, the Defenders took a 1-point deficit and went on a 12-3 run to close out the set. A service error for the Bulldogs tied the score at 14 before Dordt took advantage of a service ace for Mia Gamet and three kills from Corrina Timmermans that pushed the Defenders ahead for good.
The Defenders opened the second set with a 5-0 lead and later led by as much as six points. With a 7-1 Dordt lead, Montana Western took ten of the next twelve points to jump ahead 11-9 following a service ace. The Bulldogs held a narrow lead until Dordt pulled ahead 20-19 later in the set. With the score tied at 23, Campbell Marshall added a point for the Defenders and an attack error allowed Dordt to take set two.
The third set belonged to the Defenders as they held a slight advantage early on. Dordt then scored six in a row to take a 16-10 lead. The Bulldogs fought back in the set to tie the score at 19, but it was the Defenders who held on the rest of the way, finishing the set with a kill from Brenna Krommendyk.
Women’s soccer
Morningside 3, William Penn 2: Anotnia Janssen scored the golden goal for the Mustangs on Saturday.
The goal came in the 91st minute, and the goal was unassisted.
Nathalie Larsson scored the Mustangs' first goal at exactly the 13-minute mark, and Ebba Torgner was the one who had an assist.
Ellie Gengler scored at the 29:56 mark, and the Heelan grad scored an unassisted goal.
Sarah Finn had two saves as the Mustangs' goalie.
Briar Cliff 3, Viterbo 1: A pair of goals from Taylor Alkire and one more from Ariana Rodriguez lifted the Briar Cliff women's soccer team over Viterbo Saturday in Lacrosse, Wisconsin. The 21st-ranked Chargers start with a 1-0 record.
Rodriguez put away her score in the 13th minute of action, her third shot of the contest. Darrien Sclafani made back-to-back saves in the 16th minute to preserve the BCU lead.
Viterbo equalized in the 32nd minute with a goal from Abbey Kellner.
Alkire needed just five minutes in the second half to give BCU the lead again and added the insurance goal in the 67th minute.
In total, Alkire had five shots, which led all players. Rodriguez added four, all of which were shots on goal.
Sclafani made six saves for the Cliff. Bergen Beversdorf made three saves for Viterbo and allowed all three Charger goals.
Men's soccer
William Penn 5, Morningside 1: The Mustangs took just two shots on goal in the loss to the Statesmen.
The Statesmen jumped out to a 2-0 lead, and the Mustangs got on the board thanks to a Noah Aniser goal in the 24th minute. Moritz Lusch had the assist.
Bjarne Huth was 8-for-13 as Morningside's goalie on Saturday.
Northwestern 2, MO Baptist 1: A Spartan foul in the box created a penalty shot opportunity for the Raiders as Juan Mackrey, which he made.
The constant pressure on Missouri Baptist's defense continued from the Raiders and in the 85th minute, Riley Aarbo broke through for the Raiders, finding the back of the net for the game winning goal.