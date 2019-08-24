HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three different Mustangs hitters — Krista Zenk, Emma Gerber and Brittni Olson — earned 11 kills apiece in their win over Ottawa on Saturday at the KCAC Fall Invite.
Morningside defeated Ottawa 26-24, 26-24, 25-20.
Callie Alberico had 40 assists in the win. Zenk and Kayla Harris led the Mustangs with 13 digs.
Alberico had an ace at the end of first set, and the first stanza ended with a bad set by Ottawa's Allison Thornton.
Morningside held a 17-9 lead in the second set, but Ottawa tied the match at 24-24.
The Mustangs took the set on a kill by Zenk with Alberico taking the assist.
Kaelyn Giefer closed out the match on back-to-back kills.
Morningside 3, Kansas Wesleyan 1
KWU took the first set 25-18, but the Mustangs claimed the final three sets, 25-17, 25-13 and 25-23.
Zenk led the Mustangs 16 kills while Giefer tacked on 11.
Alberico had 29 assists, and Sabrina Creason had 16. Harris also had 16 digs.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Bellevue 1, Briar Cliff 0
BELLEVUE, Neb. — The Briar Cliff University women's soccer team was held scoreless Saturday in a 1-0 loss to Bellevue.
Bellevue's Lays Freitas scored the match's only goal in the first half off a free kick that went off the crossbar. Emily Weyant had the assist on the score.
Briar Cliff goalkeeper Ruby Campa had one save.
The Chargers took six shots in the loss, but did not have a shot on goal. Ashley Yepez and Taylor Hill each had two shots.
MEN'S SOCCER
Grand View 3, Briar Cliff 2
SIOUX CITY — Grand View’s Alejandro Rodriguez scored the game-winning goal in the 97th minute.
The Chargers scored both their goals in the second half, and both came within five minutes of one another.
Jake Harvey put BCU on the board with a goal in the 63rd minute. The ball came loose following a corner kick, which Harvey put through the net.
Then, in the 68th minute, Big Omari scored off Chris Baruani's pass that put the Chargers ahead.
The Vikings tied the match in the 77th minute. Shortly after the tying goal, both teams were involved in an incident that ended up with two Grand View and three BCU players sent off with red cards - leaving the Chargers a player short the rest of the match.
Morningside 2, SD School of Mines 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Pascual Kutschera scored in the 70th minute off a pass from David Dauschwili that gave the Mustangs the road win.