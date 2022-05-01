College roundup: Morningside wins regular-season finale to avoid home sweep

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside baseball team came away with a split Sunday by winning Game 2 8-3 against Hastings at Lewis and Clark Park.

In that game, the Mustangs scored three runs in the sixth and twice in the seventh.

Carter Ades started off the scoring with a two-run double that made the score 5-1.

Jayson Willers also had an RBi single in the sixth inning.

Gunnar Kale had an RBI single, and then he scored on a Hastings error.

Hunter Jenkins, Hunter Hope, Aiden Bishop and Kale had doubles in the win.

Kale also stole a base.

Bishop earned the win with a quality start. He pitched seven innings and allowed one earned run off six hits. He struck out eight batters.

The Broncos won Game 1, 5-2. Willers brought in both runs with a two-run double in the seventh inning.

Will Brandner took the loss. He went three innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits. He faced 13 batters. He struck out three Broncos.

Buena Vista 7-6, Dubuque 3-5: With the sweep on Sunday, the Beavers clinched a share of the American Rivers Conference regular-season title.

The Beavers drove in six runs over the final two innings of Game 1. Evan Taylor had the go-ahead sacrifice fly, while Grant Oseka hit a three-run home run in the next at-bat.

In Game 2, the Beavers jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held that lead throughout. Jordan Mathewson, Taylor and Calvin Harris hit a double.

Harris also hit a homer early in the game.

Storm Lake High School grad Mark Eddie earned the win.

Nebraska 12-3, Iowa 1-3: The series loss dropped NU (18-25, 6-9 Big Ten) into a three-way tie for ninth place in the league, one game out of qualifying for the eight-team conference tournament at Charles Schwab Field later this month.

But the Huskers performed at a high level throughout the weekend that began with a 1-0 setback Friday. They didn’t commit their first error until late in Sunday's finale on a wide infield throw that didn’t lead to a run. The only runs NU gave up came via Iowa homers until a sacrifice fly and RBI hit in the decisive 10th inning.

Softball

Mount Marty 7-3, Briar Cliff 5-5: The Chargers took Game 2 to force the split on the road.

The Chargers scored first in Game 2 when Kennedy Andersen singled in Karina Cupples. The Lancers took the lead with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.

The Chargers loaded the bases in the top of the third, and Georgia Krohn cleared them and took a 4-1 lead when she reached base off an error by the left fielder.

Lierman drove in an insurance run in the fifth, scoring pinch runner Veronica Pitzl to take a 5-2 lead. Jones gave up a run in the bottom of the fifth but responded with scoreless sixth and seventh innings to secure the 5-3 win.

Cupples went 3-for-4 from the plate with two runs. Anderwas 2-for-4 and had one RBI. Jones threw 6.0 innings and gave up four hits, one run and struck out two.

Buena Vista 8-7, Wartburg 3-5: For the first time since 1996, Buena Vista claimed a conference regular-season title.

The Beavers earned the American Rivers Conference title Sunday by sweeping the Knights at home.

Game 1 saw the Beavers get off to a quick start with Rylee Cain and Jamie Wendt each contributing with a pair of RBI singles making it 2-0 after the first inning.

In the 4th inning, BVU third baseman Nattie Murillo smacked a two-run single to put the Beavers back ahead 4-3. The hit sparked a team-wide rally with Rylee Cain and Wendt both contributing with a RBI and scoring on a wild pitch. The Beavers held a 7-3 lead after four.

Murillo had two RBIs.

Ashtyn Miller earned the win in Game 1.

In Game 2, Murillo had a two-run single that tied the game at 4-4 in the fifth inning, then Cain drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.

Gross picked up her 10th win after allowing five runs on eight hits, three walks while striking out five over seven innings.

South Dakota 5, Western Illinois 2: Aleesia Sainz and Jordyn Pender drove in two runs each and Clara Edwards tossed her 18th complete game of the season to lead South Dakota to a 5-2 win against Western Illinois Sunday at McKee Stadium.

Pender was 6-for-10 during the three-game series with seven RBIs. Gabby Moser was 6-for-11 with two doubles and a triple. Second baseman Tatum Villotta was 7-for-11 with a triple and is batting .375 in Summit play.

