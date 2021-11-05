COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside women's basketball loses season opener

BOURBONAAIS, Ill. — The Morningside University women's basketball team lost to Saint Xavier 77-63 on Friday on the road.

It was the season opener for the Mustangs.

Saint Xavier outscored the Mustangs 22-14 during the fourth quarter.

Sophia Peppers led the Mustangs with 17 points. She was 7-for-18 shooting, and she also had six rebounds.

Fellow senior Sierra Mitchell scored 16 points for the Mustangs. She was 2-for-9 from the 3-point line.

The Mustangs played three women off the bench, and Chloe Lofstrom scored 10 points.

Sidney Lovitsch led SXU with 21 points.

Late Thursday

Morningside 3, Midland 0: Mustangs senior goalkeeper Sarah Finn, the reigning league Defensive Player of the Week, compiled her fourth successive clean sheet and sixth of the season, tallying five saves which upped her string of multiple-save outings to 13 and the unit's blanking of opposing offenses to better than 530 minutes.

Morningside's offense provided on point throughout.

Senior midfielder Makenzie Homan struck less than two minutes with a rocket from the top of the box.

Just before halftime, freshman forward Ellie Gengler slipped a rugby scrum ball just past MU netminder Mackenzie Smith for a 2-0 advantage. Midland's offense opened up as the second half began, but it was to no avail due to Finn's net stature and the efforts of defenders such as freshman Julie Severin.

That play allowed one more Mustangs' score, this time off the foot of freshman defender/midfielder Roselynn Bosman, again with a scramble in front of the net, with less than 16 minutes to play, putting the outcome out of doubt.

Jamestown 3, Dordt 2: No. 22 Jamestown scored a goal with under 10 minutes left to play in sending Dordt University to a 3-2 defeat in a GPAC women's soccer quarterfinal match played tonight in Jamestown, N.D.

The loss ends the season for Head Coach Alex Durbin and the Defenders, closing the 2021 campaign with a 10-8-1 overall record.

Sarah Miller and Claire Jansen each scored a goal and Jenna Wright stopped eight Jamestown shots to lead the Defenders.

Jamestown went ahead 1-0 on a goal from Miarosa Gyllenswan during the 19th minute. Miller tied the match at the 32nd minute with a shot from 30-yards out after the Jimmies tried to clear the ball out of the box. Jamestown, however, went ahead right before the half ended on a goal scored by Brianna Perry.

Trailing 2-1, Jansen tied the match again with a well-played, far-post shot that went by Jamestown goalkeeper Alex Nowka during the 54th minute. The host Jimmies netted the game-winner with the clock at 80:56 on a goal by Eve Hoppe.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0