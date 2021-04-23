College roundup: Morningside women's golf leading GPAC Championships after third round

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Morningside women's golf team is currently in first place after three rounds at the GPAC Women's Golf Championships at Bent River Golf Course.

The first two rounds of the tournament were played in the fall, with Morningside leading the field at 629. On Friday, the Mustangs shot a 103, and currently sits atop the standings with an overall score of 934 (+62), with second-place Jamestown at 1051 (+179).

Briar Cliff is currently in fifth place, with a score of 1073 (+201).

On the individual leaderboard, Morningside is currently in each of the top three spots. Mustangs' golfer Sam Knight is in first place after finishing with a score of 73 in round number three for a total score of 228. Maria Zorrila is currently second, with an overall mark of 231, after shooting a 77 on Friday.

One stroke back of Zorilla is Laia Badosa, who shot a 78 on Frday to put herself at 234. Two more Morningside golfers are currently in the top 10, with Sofia Castelan and Maria Navan in sixth and eighth place, respectively.

Northwestern's Kate Wynja shot an 84 on Friday and has an overall score of 257, while Frankie Valencia is Briar Cliff's top finisher so far, with a score of 264.

