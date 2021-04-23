College roundup: Morningside women's golf leading GPAC Championships after third round

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Morningside women's golf team is currently in first place after three rounds at the GPAC Women's Golf Championships at Bent River Golf Course.
The first two rounds of the tournament were played in the fall, with Morningside leading the field at 629. On Friday, the Mustangs shot a 103, and currently sits atop the standings with an overall score of 934 (+62), with second-place Jamestown at 1051 (+179).
Briar Cliff is currently in fifth place, with a score of 1073 (+201).
On the individual leaderboard, Morningside is currently in each of the top three spots. Mustangs' golfer Sam Knight is in first place after finishing with a score of 73 in round number three for a total score of 228. Maria Zorrila is currently second, with an overall mark of 231, after shooting a 77 on Friday.
One stroke back of Zorilla is Laia Badosa, who shot a 78 on Frday to put herself at 234. Two more Morningside golfers are currently in the top 10, with Sofia Castelan and Maria Navan in sixth and eighth place, respectively.
Northwestern's Kate Wynja shot an 84 on Friday and has an overall score of 257, while Frankie Valencia is Briar Cliff's top finisher so far, with a score of 264.
SOFTBALL
MORNINGSIDE 8-4, DORDT 0-2: The Mustangs swept the Defenders on Friday in Sioux City.
In Game 1, the Mustangs scored thrice in the fourth and sixth innings each.
Bre Tjebben had the key hit in the fourth inning, with a two-run double. Ellie Cropley started off the rally in the sixth with an RBI double.
The Mustangs had nine hits.
Dordt, meanwhile, was held to three by sophomore pitcher Lisa Bolton. Bolton struck out six without giving up a walk. She's 16-1 on the season.
Bolton was also the winning pitcher in Game 2, holding the Defenders to two hits in three innings of relief.
Morningside scored thrice in the fifth, thanks to RBI hits from Tjebben and Cropley.
Dordt scored both its runs in the first inning. Hailey Heeringa had an RBI single.