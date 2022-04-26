College roundup: Morningside women's golf wins GPAC Championship

NORFOLK, Neb. — The Morningside University women’s golf team clinched the 72-hole Great Plains Athletic Conference championship on Tuesday, turning in a team score of 1,277 at Norfolk Country Club.

The Mustangs beat Dakota Wesleyan by 84 strokes, which was the exact same lead they had entering play on Tuesday.

Briar Cliff was third with a team score of 1,362.

Dordt was seventh (1418) and Northwestern tied for ninth at 1490.

The Mustangs had three of the Top 5 individuals. Sofia Castelan was the tournament champion with a 72-hole score of 307 after carding a 79 on Tuesday.

Laia Badosa was second at 315, and Maria Zorrilla was fifth at 325.

Softball

Briar Cliff 9, Dakota Wesleyan 1: The Chargers led 4-0 after the first inning in Madison, S.D., on Tuesday.

Kennedy Andersen hit a three-run home run after Kylee Lukes had an RBI off a fielder’s choice.

Karina Cupples and Sydney Lierman each hit a double.

Lierman also knocked in three runs.

Georgia Krohn earned her fourth win, allowing one run on five hits. She had one strikeout.

Late Monday

Morningside 14-9, College of Saint Mary 5-0: Sydney Petersen, Morgan Nixon and Lexie Stolen each homered in Game 1. Nixon and Stolen hit two-run homers, while Petersen’s hit was a solo shot.

Stolen and Taylor Richter each drove in three runs, while Nixon had two.

The Mustangs scored in every inning except the first inning.

Katherine Wurtz got the win in 2 1/3 innings. She allowed five earned runs on four hits.

Mia Barozzo earned her third save, and she allowed one hit the rest of the way. Barozzo needed just 33 pitches to get through 3 2/3 innings, and she threw 25 strikes.

Grace Buffington held the Flames to four hits in Game 2. She struck out four. She threw 72 pitches, and 53 of those were strikes.

Stolen had five RBIs in Game 2, including a bases-clearing double in the seventh inning. Stolen hit four doubles.

Mackenna Sidzyik hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning.

