COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside women's golf wins GPAC tournament

MORNINGSIDE 6-8, NORTHWESTERN 1-3: Morningside pitcher Lisa Bolton twirled a three-hitter and gave just one run as she led the Mustangs to a 6-1 win in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference softball game Saturday at Jensen Softball Complex

The Mustangs completed the sweep with an 8-3 win in the night cap and improved to 39-4 overall and 17-1 in the GPAC).

Morningside jumped ahead 3-0 with two runs scoring on a double by Morgan Nixon and another crossing the plate on a two-bagger by Carson Cameron.

In the nightcap, the Raiders got a two-run homer run from Emily Strasser to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the first but Breanna Tjebben answered for Morningside with a two-run shot of her own to tie the score 2-2.

Both teams homered again in the second inning of the nightcap with Kameryn Etherington belting a solo shot in the top of the inning for the Raiders and a to-run clout by Ellie Cropley highlighting a three-run second for Morningside.

SOUTH DAKOTA 3-0, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 1-10: South Dakota snapped South Dakota State’s school-record, 16-game winning streak in game one, only to see Jackrabbit freshman Tori Kniesche fire a five-inning no-hitter in game two to kickoff a Showdown Series softball weekend at Jackrabbit Stadium.