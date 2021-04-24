COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside women's golf wins GPAC tournament

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Morningside women's golf team Saturday cruised to another GPAC championship, with a four-round total of 1247, bettering the field by over 130 strokes.
The Mustangs shot a 313 for the final round, The battle of the day was for second place, as Jamestown and Concordia entered the day just three strokes apart. The Jimmies widened their lead, finishing with a 1378 after a 327 on Saturday. Concordia finished third at 1393. Dakota Wesleyan and Briar Cliff rounded out the top five in the team standings with totals of 1400 and 1415 respectively.
Individually, Sam Knight tied for the low round of the day with a 77 as she claimed individual medalist honors with a four-round total of 305 (+15). Maria Zorrilla, also from Morningside, was second with a 309 and her teammate Laia Badosa took third with a 311. Tori Suto of the College of Saint Mary was fourth with a 318 while Megan Hinker of Dakota Wesleyan rounded out the top five with a 319.
Morningside, as the GPAC Women's Golf Champion, receives an automatic berth in the NAIA Women's National Golf Championship next month in Oklahoma.
Briar Cliff's top golfer was Frankie Valencia, who finished 14th with a 348.
Hayley Carlson led Northwestern with a 354, and Rachel Bostwick led Dordt at 372.
SOFTBALL
MORNINGSIDE 6-8, NORTHWESTERN 1-3: Morningside pitcher Lisa Bolton twirled a three-hitter and gave just one run as she led the Mustangs to a 6-1 win in the first game of a Great Plains Athletic Conference softball game Saturday at Jensen Softball Complex
The Mustangs completed the sweep with an 8-3 win in the night cap and improved to 39-4 overall and 17-1 in the GPAC).
Morningside jumped ahead 3-0 with two runs scoring on a double by Morgan Nixon and another crossing the plate on a two-bagger by Carson Cameron.
In the nightcap, the Raiders got a two-run homer run from Emily Strasser to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the first but Breanna Tjebben answered for Morningside with a two-run shot of her own to tie the score 2-2.
Both teams homered again in the second inning of the nightcap with Kameryn Etherington belting a solo shot in the top of the inning for the Raiders and a to-run clout by Ellie Cropley highlighting a three-run second for Morningside.
SOUTH DAKOTA 3-0, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 1-10: South Dakota snapped South Dakota State’s school-record, 16-game winning streak in game one, only to see Jackrabbit freshman Tori Kniesche fire a five-inning no-hitter in game two to kickoff a Showdown Series softball weekend at Jackrabbit Stadium.
Gill Woodward checked the Jackrabbits on five hits, giving up a solo homerun to SDSU's Cylie Halvorson to lead off the seventh inning for the only run of the game.
South Dakota (12-31 overall and 7-7 Summit) scored twice in the third inning of the opener on a two-run triple by Lauren Wobken. Woodward fanned five and walked one to get the win in the opener.
WAYNE STATE 6-3, NORTHERN STATE 4-10: Kim Vidlak and Jenna Etmans each hit home runs for the Wildcats in the opener of a Northern Sun Conference split with the Wolves in Wayne, Neb. Saturday.
A five-run second inning fueled Wayne State in the opener with Vidlak's grand slam the big shot.
WSC is now 5-27 and 2-18 in the NSIC while NSU is 22-12 and 13-7 in conference play.
BASEBALL
BRIAR CLIFF 3-2, DOANE 1-1: BCU pitcher Jacob Wesselmann held the Tigers to just one run in Game 1 to spark the sweep in Crete, Neb.
Wesselmann struck out nine hitters and allowed just four hits.
Cyler Melvin hit a two-run homer in the second inning to give the Chargers the lead, and the run support Wesselmann needed.
Dalen Blair was just as solid on the mound for BCU in Game 2, as he pitched a complete game seven-hitter.
Blair won his sixth game thanks to eight strikeouts and no walks.
Jake Federico had an RBI hit in the eighth inning.
MOUNT MARTY 5-10, DORDT 3-7: The Lancers moved to 14-9 in Great Plains Athletic Conference play after a double-header sweep of the Defenders in Yankton, S.D. Saturday
Colin Muth hit a two-un home run in the opener for Mount Marty while Cole Anderson, Josh Roemen and Alex Martin also homered in game two for the Lancers.
Chase Edwards had three RBI in the second game for the Defenders.