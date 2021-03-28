COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside women's lacrosse scores three second-half goals in loss

SIOUX CITY — After a fast start by visiting the University of St. Mary in the first 30 minutes Sunday, the Morningside College women's lacrosse team rallied back to draw even with the Spires in the second half.

The Mustangs found themselves down 12-0 at the break at Tom Rosen Field, as USM tallied eight goals in the opening 15 minutes.

Morningside answered the bell in the second half. Sophomore midfielder/attacker Lucy Preugschas, sophomore attacker Macy Hajek and junior midfielder/attacker Ashley Wilcox all posted goals. Freshman goalkeeper Natalie Hunt added eight saves and two ground balls, and sophomore midfielder Lizeth Hilario and sophomore midfielder Bella Burdette tallied two ground balls each, too.

Mside began its weekend with a 21-1 loss at the hands of Missouri Valley College Saturday, March 27. Junior midfielder/attacker Ashlea Wolfe (JR/Brandon, SD) (Brandon, S.D.) notched the goal for the Mustangs.

In men's competition, sophomore midfielder/attacker Brendan Rorabacher contributed the goal in an 18-1 loss to the University of St. Mary Sunday, winning the faceoff and blistering his way through the Spires' defense to find the back of the visiting net. He also tallied six total shots, three shots on goal, and two ground balls in the matinee.