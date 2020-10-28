COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside women's soccer beats College of Saint Mary, 5-0

SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside women's college soccer team posted another shutout on Wednesday, as the Mustangs beat the College of Saint Mary Flames 5-0 at Olsen Stadium.

Makenzie Homan scored for the Mustangs first, as she did so less than five minutes in.

Anna Ljuljic put in the second goal for Morningside with 3 minutes, 54 seconds remaining in the half. Sina Feeser had the assist on that one.

Jayci Miller, Oceanna Brenden and Cassie Garcia all had second-half goals.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

DORDT 3, NORTHWESTERN 1: The Dordt Defenders made it a season sweep of Northwestern in GPAC play Tuesday night in Sioux Center.

Dordt got out to quick start and led 9-4 in set one after a Jessi De Jager kill. A ball handling error against Northwestern increased the lead to 10-4 but the Raiders rallied, fighting back to a tie at 19-19. Corrina Timmermans kept Northwestern from taking the lead with a kill and an attack error put Dordt up 22-20. Northwestern never tied it again with Dordt getting its final two points of the set on kills by Jessi De Jager.