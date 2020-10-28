COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside women's soccer beats College of Saint Mary, 5-0

SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside women's college soccer team posted another shutout on Wednesday, as the Mustangs beat the College of Saint Mary Flames 5-0 at Olsen Stadium.
Makenzie Homan scored for the Mustangs first, as she did so less than five minutes in.
Anna Ljuljic put in the second goal for Morningside with 3 minutes, 54 seconds remaining in the half. Sina Feeser had the assist on that one.
Jayci Miller, Oceanna Brenden and Cassie Garcia all had second-half goals.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
DORDT 3, NORTHWESTERN 1: The Dordt Defenders made it a season sweep of Northwestern in GPAC play Tuesday night in Sioux Center.
Dordt got out to quick start and led 9-4 in set one after a Jessi De Jager kill. A ball handling error against Northwestern increased the lead to 10-4 but the Raiders rallied, fighting back to a tie at 19-19. Corrina Timmermans kept Northwestern from taking the lead with a kill and an attack error put Dordt up 22-20. Northwestern never tied it again with Dordt getting its final two points of the set on kills by Jessi De Jager.
Dordt was up 9-5 to start set two and still led 17-13 after a Northwestern service error. This time Northwestern’s rally couldn’t be stopped with the Raiders putting together an eight point run to lead 21-18. Dordt got as close as 24-22 but Makenzie Fink recorded a kill for the visitors and tied the match with a 25-22 win in set two.
Northwestern kept the momentum and led 5-1 in set two before Dordt put together an eight point run of its own, capping the streak with a Corrina Timmermans kill. Dordt led by as many as seven at 17-10 and was up 18-12 when Northwestern scored eight of the next ten points to tie the set at 20-20. Northwestern led briefly at 21-20 on an Emily Van Ginkel kill.
Timmermans answered the Northwestern challenge with a kill and a broken play kill on a save by Emma Bousema put Dordt up 22-21.
Timmermans added another kill for a 24-22 lead. Northwestern came back with two points in a row but a block by Alli Timmermans and Brenna Krommendyk put Dordt up and Alli Timmermans ended the set with a kill.
For Dordt, Timmermans had 17 kills and ten digs.
De Jager had 11 kills and Alli Timmermans recorded nine kills with three block assists.
Brenna Krommendyk had six kills and had two solo blocks and five block assists.
Anna Wedel led Northwestern with 20 kills, and totaled 13 digs for her seventh double-double of the season. Makenzie Fink put away 14 kills in 33 swings, hitting .242 over the four sets, and Emily Van Ginkel added 10 kills, one block and hit .348.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
DORDT 83, KANSAS WESLEYAN 80: Jesse Jansma led the Defenders in scoring with 17 points in the road win.
Jacob Vis scored 15 points and had four rebounds in his first game with the Defenders.
Dordt had a four-point lead with 17 seconds to go, but Dylan Hahn's fourth three-pointer of the game cut KWU's deficit to one. Dordt followed with two made free throws from Jesse Jansma, but a bucket plus the foul kept the Coyotes in the game with two seconds to go. Jesse Jansma sealed the victory with two free throws to close out the game.
