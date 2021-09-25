College roundup: Morningside women's soccer beats Mid-America Christian

The Sheldon High School volleyball team finishes off a 2-0 victory over Hinton on Saturday at the Sioux City East Tournament.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Morningside University women's soccer team held on for a 2-1 victory on Saturday over Mid-America Christian, as a late-game goal proved to be all the Evangels could muster on offense.

Morningside's offense struck first when Victoria Stausholm scored a goal at the 16:06 mark of the first half, with an assist from Ebba Torgner. The 1-0 score held until 76:49, when Stausholm punched another one into the net, this time with an assist from Nathalie Larsson.

The Evangels scored their lone goal at 83:43, when Jasmine Morales scored, with an assist from both Marga Franco and Paolo Camacho.

Morningside goalie Sarah Finn had six saves in the match, while Jennifer Starwalt had two for Mid-America Christian, on four shots from the Mustangs' offense.

With the win, Morningside improved to 5-2, while the Evangels fell to 3-3.

Men's soccer

Mid-America Christian 3, Morningside 1: The Morningside University men's soccer team lost a 3-1 decision to No. 5 ranked Mid-America Christian, as the Evangels overpowered the Mustangs defense on Saturday.