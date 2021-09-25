College roundup: Morningside women's soccer beats Mid-America Christian

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Morningside University women's soccer team held on for a 2-1 victory on Saturday over Mid-America Christian, as a late-game goal proved to be all the Evangels could muster on offense.
Morningside's offense struck first when Victoria Stausholm scored a goal at the 16:06 mark of the first half, with an assist from Ebba Torgner. The 1-0 score held until 76:49, when Stausholm punched another one into the net, this time with an assist from Nathalie Larsson.
The Evangels scored their lone goal at 83:43, when Jasmine Morales scored, with an assist from both Marga Franco and Paolo Camacho.
Morningside goalie Sarah Finn had six saves in the match, while Jennifer Starwalt had two for Mid-America Christian, on four shots from the Mustangs' offense.
With the win, Morningside improved to 5-2, while the Evangels fell to 3-3.
Men's soccer
Mid-America Christian 3, Morningside 1: The Morningside University men's soccer team lost a 3-1 decision to No. 5 ranked Mid-America Christian, as the Evangels overpowered the Mustangs defense on Saturday.
The Evangels got the scoring started at 36:26 with a goal from Adrian Heinle, and made it 2-0 when Jack Price scored at 67:41, with an assist from DeJue Johnson.
Gero Zarbo scored 16 seconds later for Morningside with an assist from Robin Thomala to make it a 2-1 game, but Luan Cesar added the final goal of the day for the Evangels at 82:49, for the 3-1 final score.
Morningside's Bjarne Huth made six saves on nine opportunities, while Jeremi Abonnel had one save for Mid-America Christian, with the Mustangs managing just two shots on goal.
The loss dropped Morningside to 5-2, while Mid-America Christian improved to 7-0.
Volleyball
Wayne State 3, Bemidji State 0: Wayne State had 12 blocks and forced 26 Bemidji State attack errors while holding the Beavers to a -.009 attack percentage as the NCAA Division II eighth-ranked Wildcats rolled to a 25-14, 25-12, 25-11 Northern Sun Conference volleyball victory Saturday afternoon at Rice Auditorium in Wayne.
The Wildcats are now 10-2 and 4-1 in the NSIC.
Kelsie Cada had a double-double for Wayne State with 12 kills and 14 digs. MOC-Floyd Valley grad Jazlin DeHaan contributed eight kills in the win with Maggie Brahmer adding seven on 13 attacks and a .538 hitting percentage.
Jessie Brandl and Rachel Walker each had 10 digs.
Late Friday
Volleyball
South Dakota 3, South Dakota State 1: The University of South Dakota volleyball team took down intra-state rival South Dakota State on Friday by a 3-1 score, as the Coyotes beat the Jackrabbits by winning sets two, three, and four by scores of 25-12, 25-22, and 25-18, while dropping set one, 25-19.
Elizabeth Juhnke had a team-high 29 kills for USD, while Madison Jurgens finished with 57 assists. For SDSU, Crystal Burk put up a team-high 29 kills, and Carly Wedel ended the day with 35 assists.
USD's Lolo Weideman led the way with 21 digs for the Coyotes, while Tatum Pickar had 12 for the Jackrabbits.
South Dakota improved to 4-6 on the season, while SDSU fell to 8-4 overall.
USD will play on Tuesday against North Dakota State, while the Jackrabbits will host North Dakota.