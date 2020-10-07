COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Morningside women's soccer shuts out Concordia

SIOUX CITY — Morningside College senior goalkeeper Alexandra Homan recorded her third career shutout Wednesday, as the Mustangs beat Concordia in 3-0 at home.

Homan had four saves throughout the 90-minute match.

Logan Abernathy scored the first goal for the Mustangs. She scored the goal 43 minutes, 8 seconds into the contest. Her goal was unassisted.

Sina Feeser assisted on both the Morningside second-half goals. Samantha O'Roy scored the first goal after intermission, and her goal came at the 58:50 mark.

Then, at the 73:45 mark, Patyn Harman added the insurance goal.

DORDT 5, MOUNT MARTY 0: The first fifteen minutes of the game was one-sided as the Defenders opened the game with a combination of shot attempts and effective defense. Dordt attempted nine shots in that time period, which included goals from Cailey Terpstra and Maddie Regnerus.

The following trip down the field, the Lancers were able to attempt their first shot of the game, which was saved by Dordt goalkeeper Elianna Van Hulzen. The Defenders came back to their side of the field with a scoring chance, as Kristen Inge netted her first goal of the season.