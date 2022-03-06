 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
COLLEGE ROUNDUP

College roundup: Morningside's Hunter DeJong earns All-American status

  • 0
Alex Marinelli mug

Alex Marinelli 

WICHITA, Kan. — Morningside University sophomore Hunter DeJong earned an All-American spot on Saturday at 197 pounds. The Sibley-Ocheyedan High School grad became Morningside's 34th All-American and marked a second successive year in which a Morningside wrestler stood on the podium.

John Diener did so in 2021. It's the first time since 2016-17 that the program has achieved that feat.

DeJong (four victories) and Diener and sophomore 157-pounder Caleb Connor ended their national tournament experience with multiple triumphs to add to their season's charts. Junior 133-pounder Taylor Vasquez also earned a victory, while junior 125-pounder Evan Shell and 141-pounder Noah Styskal narrowly missed getting into the victory column.

The Mustangs scored 16 points, good for a Top 30 spot nationally. 

M'side softball splits

After being shut down to the tune of only one run on two hits by Baker University of Kansas in a 4-1 loss on Sunday, Morningside's offense throttled William Woods University pitching with an 18-run, 16-hit barrage in Game 2, and the Mustangs won 18-6.

People are also reading…

Sophomore first baseman Kennedee Jones doubled and homered as part of a five-RBI effort. Senior designated player Bre Tjebben and junior outfielder Vanessa Bohuslavsky each drove in three; and junior second baseman Sydney Petersen and senior shortstop Lexie Stolen both compiled two RBIs.

Big Ten wrestling

Michigan scratched out a 1½-point victory on Sunday in Lincoln over Penn State 143-141½ to clinch its first Big Ten wrestling championship since 1973. It was also the first non-Iowa or Penn State school to win a conference title since Minnesota in 2007.

Iowa capped off the big three with a third-place finish with 129½ points. The Hawkeyes struggled in the medal round as they medically forfeited a handful of matches including the 141 and heavyweight title bouts. Despite that, Iowa still had all ten wrestlers finish in the top-eight with Alex Marinelli at 165 the only champion.

Carr wins 3rd Big 12 title

Iowa State redshirt-junior David Carr won his third-straight Big 12 Championship Sunday night, becoming the 16th Cyclone to win three conference titles.

In the championship match, Carr beat North Dakota State’s No. 2 Jared Franek 8-2 in a rematch of last year’s championship match. Carr improved to 5-0 all-time against Franek, matching the exact score from the 2021 championship match.

+2 
Hunter DeJong

DeJong
+2 
Lexie Stolen Morningside mug

Stolen
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hawkeyes send seniors off in style

Hawkeyes send seniors off in style

IOWA CITY – Hollywood couldn’t have scripted a better home finale than the one the seniors on the University of Iowa basketball program enjoye…

Hodge joins Hawkeye staff, Ferentz to coach QBs

Hodge joins Hawkeye staff, Ferentz to coach QBs

Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will now oversee Iowa’s quarterbacks and former Hawkeye Abdul Hodge will coach tight ends in a restructured University of Iowa football staff announced Wednesday.

Iowa's Clark named Big Ten's best

Iowa's Clark named Big Ten's best

Iowa's Caitlin Clark was named this morning as the women's basketball player of the year in the Big Ten, the fourth Hawkeye in five years to earn the conference's top honor.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Musketeers defeat Fargo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News