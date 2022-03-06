College roundup: Morningside's Hunter DeJong earns All-American status

WICHITA, Kan. — Morningside University sophomore Hunter DeJong earned an All-American spot on Saturday at 197 pounds. The Sibley-Ocheyedan High School grad became Morningside's 34th All-American and marked a second successive year in which a Morningside wrestler stood on the podium.

John Diener did so in 2021. It's the first time since 2016-17 that the program has achieved that feat.

DeJong (four victories) and Diener and sophomore 157-pounder Caleb Connor ended their national tournament experience with multiple triumphs to add to their season's charts. Junior 133-pounder Taylor Vasquez also earned a victory, while junior 125-pounder Evan Shell and 141-pounder Noah Styskal narrowly missed getting into the victory column.

The Mustangs scored 16 points, good for a Top 30 spot nationally.

M'side softball splits

After being shut down to the tune of only one run on two hits by Baker University of Kansas in a 4-1 loss on Sunday, Morningside's offense throttled William Woods University pitching with an 18-run, 16-hit barrage in Game 2, and the Mustangs won 18-6.

Sophomore first baseman Kennedee Jones doubled and homered as part of a five-RBI effort. Senior designated player Bre Tjebben and junior outfielder Vanessa Bohuslavsky each drove in three; and junior second baseman Sydney Petersen and senior shortstop Lexie Stolen both compiled two RBIs.

Big Ten wrestling

Michigan scratched out a 1½-point victory on Sunday in Lincoln over Penn State 143-141½ to clinch its first Big Ten wrestling championship since 1973. It was also the first non-Iowa or Penn State school to win a conference title since Minnesota in 2007.

Iowa capped off the big three with a third-place finish with 129½ points. The Hawkeyes struggled in the medal round as they medically forfeited a handful of matches including the 141 and heavyweight title bouts. Despite that, Iowa still had all ten wrestlers finish in the top-eight with Alex Marinelli at 165 the only champion.

Carr wins 3rd Big 12 title

Iowa State redshirt-junior David Carr won his third-straight Big 12 Championship Sunday night, becoming the 16th Cyclone to win three conference titles.

In the championship match, Carr beat North Dakota State’s No. 2 Jared Franek 8-2 in a rematch of last year’s championship match. Carr improved to 5-0 all-time against Franek, matching the exact score from the 2021 championship match.

