COLLEGE ROUNDUP: No. 17 Wayne State volleyball hits .575 to defeat Nyack

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. – The No. 17 Wayne State College Wildcats would improve to 3-0 to start off the 2022 season after defeating Nyack College in straight sets 25-8, 25-10, 25-10. The Wildcats used an impressive 0.575 hitting percentage in the win.

Leading the way for Wayne State was Taya Beller who had 14 kills on a 0.933 hitting percentage. Kelsie Cada and Maggie Brahmer would also add 10 kills each. Jessie Brandl would lead the way in digs with 10. Kelsie Cada would also add four blocks in the win for the Wildcats. Nyack falls to 0-2 on the season with the loss.

The Wildcats jumped out to a quick 8-1 lead forcing Nyack to use a time out early. Before the time out, Beller would have two kills to lead the Wildcats. Nyack would get on a 4-0 run on the Wildcats to cut into the lead, but kills from Beller and Brahmer would extend the lead to 13-5. The ‘Cats would close out the set on a 8-0 run behind three aces from Cada to win the set 25-8. Beller would lead all Wildcats in the first set with six kills.

The second set would start back and forth with the score tied at three before the ‘Cats would go on a 5-0 run to extend the lead to 8-3. Back to back kills from Cada and Brahmer would fors Nyack to take a timeout in the middle of the second with Wayne State leading 12-5. Nyack would score twice coming out of the timeout before the ‘Cats would come back on a 13-3 run to end set two winning 25-10. Beller and McCormick would both lead the ‘Cats in the set with five kills each.

Wayne State would jump out to an early 8-3 lead in the second set behind two kills each from Beller, Vacek, and McCormick. The Wildcats would then go on a 5-0 run behind three straight kills from Cada to make the lead 13-3 before forcing Nyack to call a timeout. Another 6-1 run by the wildcats would force Nyack to use their final timeout in the third set at a score of 20-5. While on that run, Beller and Cada would both score an ace serve for the ‘Cats. Wayne State would go on to win the third set by a score of 20-10.

WSOC: USD falls in second home match of season

VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota women’s soccer team dropped its home contest on Thursday night against the Colorado State Rams. The Coyotes went on top first, but a quick flurry of goals by the Rams propelled them to a 3-1 victory in Vermillion. USD now sits at 0-3 on the year while CSU improves to 2-1 on the young season.

After a scoreless first half, South Dakota broke open the scoring just four minutes into the second stanza. Taylor Cotter found the ball on the right side of the field with two CSU defenders surrounding her. Cotter made a couple of moves and broke through on the left side of the field. She fed the ball to the middle of the box to an unguarded Shaylee Gailus with only the goalkeeper to beat. Gailus tapped the ball in with her left foot and gave the Coyotes their first lead of the season.

South Dakota held on to the lead for over 13 minutes before Colorado State ran away with the game with three goals in less than eight minutes. In the 63rd minute of play, CSU’s Liv Layton was driving towards the goal on the left side where she attempted a shot that was stopped by a diving Caroline Lewis.

The ball took an unfortunate rebound towards Kaitlyn Abrams who easily placed the ball in the net to tie the game at one. Just over a minute later, Abrams was on the assisting end on the go-ahead goal by Aleyse Evers. The Rams added an insurance goal approaching the 71st minute of the game off the foot of Izzy Wildermuth to cement a 3-1 victory.

The Coyotes were outshot in the game 15-4 and had two shots on goal. Cotter led the team with two shots followed by a shot apiece from Gailus and Ashby Johnston. Lewis made six saves on the night in net for USD.