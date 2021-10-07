COLLEGE ROUNDUP: No. 18 Dordt downs Morningside

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Dordt Defenders needed four sets to knock off Morningside in GPAC play Wednesday night The win stopped a three match GPAC losing skid and got the Defenders back to 3-4 in league play.

The Defenders never trailed in set one and built a 23-16 lead after an attack error but allowed Morningside to score five out of six points near the end of the contest before winning 25-21 on a Danielle Vande Voort kill.

Dordt took the lead for good in set two at 10-9 and never led by more than four and never less than two and again won it with Vande Voort getting a late attack out of the middle for a 25-22 win. The Defenders appeared poised for a sweep with a 17-12 lead in set three but the Mustangs fought back to tie the set at 20-20 and went on to win 25-21.

The Defenders regrouped quickly and built a 13-7 lead in the fourth set and maintained control the rest of the way in winning 25-17.

Corrina Timmermans led Dordt with 19 kills and she had six digs.

Jessi Franken accounted for 11 kills and Alli Timmermans had eight kills. Franken also had three solo blocks and assisted on two.

Danielle Vande Voort had seven kills and Erica Bousema led the team with 21 digs.

Mia Gamet got to eight digs and had three service aces.

Morningside's Sydney Marlow and Meredith Hoffman each had 12 kills, while Claire Wilson had 11.

Briar Cliff 3, Northwestern 0: The Red Raiders swept the Chargers by set scores of 25-17, 25-14, 25-12.

Bekah Horstman and Alysen Dexter paced the Raiders tonight collecting 24 of the team's 44 kills on the match. Jadeyn Schutt had a phenomenal night serving, tallying a match-high four service aces.

Macay Van't Hul tallied six blocks on the night for Northwestern, with Schutt contributing four of her own.

Sabrina Creason had 38 assists.

For BCU, Abbie Ericson, Toria Andre, Taryn Nothem and Sami Wasmund all contributed four kills apiece. Andre tallied four blocks and Ericson had three. Madillyn Wagaman and Maureen each dished out nine assists. Jo Sadler led the team with 11 digs.

Women's soccer

Concordia 2, Morningside 1: Sina Feeser scored the Mustangs' lone goal in the second half.

Goalkeeper Sarah Finn allowed just one of seven on frame tries to get past her until CU struck for the winner in the 96th minute, closing out a 2-1 thriller in overtime.

Dordt 4, Mount Marty 0: The Dordt Defenders won their second game in a row in a 4-0 shutout versus Mount Marty on Wednesday. Avril Baccam moved into a tie for ninth all-time in Dordt single-season goals scored after a two-goal performance.

With just under 28 minutes left in the first half, Sarah Miller had a corner kick that found Avril Baccam, a header to score her 13th goal of the year. Later on, Dordt had numbers on their side of the field as Avril Baccam threaded the needle to Jori Bronner who scored for the fifth time this season.

Baccam scored her second goal of the game on the assist by Sydney Hooyer, as Baccam added another goal to her season total of 14.

In the second half, the Defenders went up 4-0 as Clarisa Quintanilla fired the ball from the left side into the far corner of the goal, her first goal of the season.

Dakota Wesleyan 2, Northwestern 0: The Raiders were out shot for the game 16-5, with four of the Raiders' shots being on frame. Abby Bastian started in the net for the Raiders and played the first half with Kaelin Alons taking over for the second 45. Each keeper was able to make two saves.

Men's soccer

Morningside 3, Concordia 2: Adding to a modest two-match win streak were scores from sophomore forward Gero Zarbo, senior midfielders Moritz Lusch and Noah Aniser that staved off an aggressive home side scheme that produced 23 total shots and ten attempts on frame that led to two goals.

Junior goalkeeper Bjarne Huth recorded eight saves.

Mount Marty 1, Dordt 0: Mount Marty led in total shots 16-4. Dordt goalie Brandon Hansen had seven saves in goal.

Northwestern 4, Dakota Wesleyan 0: Four different strikers — Tim Kaltenberger, Niklas Fitter, Juan Mackrey and Stan van den Beld — scored for the Red Raiders. Mackrey scored his sixth goal of the season.

Ezekiel Foltz had one save during the shutout.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0